Inspiring story of JOHNSON SAKAJA that all Kenyan youths should read, Nothing is impossible.

"I was born in Ngara Estate 31 years ago. I attended Agha Khan Primary School and Lenana School for my secondary education. I later joined University of Nairobi where I pursued a degree in actuarial science. My mother died when I was nine years old.





My political career started at the age of five when I held a one-man protest against my father in the house. This is after he decided to make me spend an extra year in pre-school, a thought that I dint like given the fact that I was always on top of my class. I protested in the house with a placard written “No Class One, No School”. My father gave in to my demands and took me to the head teacher to discuss the issue. The headmaster was Mr. Joseph Karuga, who later became the national chair of Kenya Primary Head Teachers’ Association. He said that he would only allow me to proceed if I emerged top five in the class.





I did exactly that and the rest is history. I was so impressive in both studies and standing that I was appointed head boy in my final years at Agha Khan Primary School. I also won the prestigious United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) International Children’s Debate. The trophy was handed to me by the then Minister of Environment Francis Nyenze, who is now a colleague at the Eleventh Parliament. The UNICEF award also gave me an opportunity to be interviewed on national television for the first time.





I was really proud of this since before her death my mother, who always prophesied that one day I would be a leader, used to tell me that a good name is better than money and fame. While at the UoN I stuck a photo of my dream car, a Mercedes Benz, on my locker for motivation. Whenever I lost focus in my studies the sight of my dream Mercedes would startle me back to my books.





I use this story to illustrate the importance of setting clear goals. It helps young people grounded instead of spending time whining. I joined President Mwai Kibaki’s campaign team as a driver in 2007 when I was just 23.





After dropping the VIP I was chauffeuring around I would always drive in campus with the four-wheel vehicle. Given that I was involved in student politics, these vehicles gave me a lot of perceptional mileage among my…



