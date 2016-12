Inspiring story of JOHNSON SAKAJA that all Kenyan youths should read, Nothing is impossible.

My political career started at the age of five when I held a one-man protest against my father in the house. This is after he decided to make me spend an extra year in pre-school, a thought that I dint like given the fact that I was always on top of my class. I protested in the house with a placard written “No Class One, No School”. My father gave in to my demands and took me to the head teacher to discuss the issue. The headmaster was Mr. Joseph Karuga, who later became the national chair of Kenya Primary Head Teachers’ Association. He said that he would only allow me to proceed if I emerged top five in the class.