I’ll never support UHURU again! Ngilu regrets as she drops RAILA & romances this man

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Former Lands Cabinet Secretary, Charity Ngilu, has expressed regrets for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, during the 2013 General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Ngilu, who early this week escaped death by a whisker after a Kitui County fire engine rammed into her crowd and killed former Kitui Town mayor, who was her friend, said supporting Uhuru/ Ruto cost her the Kitui Senatorial seat which was won by David Musila.





She vowed never to...



