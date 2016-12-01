IDA ODINGA and PAULINE KALONZO must participate in Jan 4 demos, not poor youths.

Thursday December 29, 2016 - A section of Jubilee Party legislators have asked CORD leaders to mobilise their wives and children to take part in the planned January 4 anti-election laws protests.





The legislators led by Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale Woman Rep), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) said those calling for the demo should lead with their immediate family members and should stop misleading the youth.





“Raila should start the...



