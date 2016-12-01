I don’t hate WILLIAM RUTO, I just hate the evil in him – HASSAN JOHO’s thrilling confession

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has for the first time opened up about his frosty relationship with Deputy President William Ruto that has seen them on a collision path for a while now.





Speaking during an interview with Lulu Hassan, Joho surprised everyone, saying he does not hate the Deputy President as perceived by many Kenyans, especially those from the Jubilee.





He said he only hates the evil in William Ruto but he...



