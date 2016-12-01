How KALONZO is rigging 2017 polls as UHURU continues ‘eating meat’ in State House

...move malicious, ill-advised, cantankerous, vicious, draconian and discriminatory,” said Kilonzo in a statement.





Kilonzo said the requirement that bursary applicants be registered voters was a gross violation of the Constitution.





“We, the university student leaders, youth leaders and human rights activists from Kitui Central do hereby condemn Hon. Makali Mulu for usurping responsibilities that do not belong to him of creating a barrier [to bursaries],” he said.





Makali Mulu is a close ally of Wiper democratic Movement party leader , Kalonzo Musyoka.





