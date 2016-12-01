Here’s the list of 90 deadly gangs named and banned by Interior JOSEPH NKAISERRY.

Friday, December 30th, 2016 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaiserry, has named 90 deadly gangs that have been terrorizing Kenyans.





Among the gangs named include the deadly Gaza of Kayole, Super-Power of Eastleigh and the dreaded 42 Brothers of Dandora.





These gangs are involved in robberies with violence, extortion, mugging, murder among other nasty stuff.





Nkaiserry accused some politicians of funding these deadly gangs for political benefits and warned that they will be crashed without mercy.





