Here is a scientific reason why you should never shave your PUBIC HAIR! Watch VIDEO

Friday, December 23, 2016 - Did you know that pubic hair is never meant to be shaved and going au naturel is the best option scientifically?





Well, the good folks at ASAPscience have released a new video backing up this hypothesis.





The video explains that humans lost body hair, minus the pubes and armpit hair, about 70,000 to 120,000 years after the Ice Age, with pubic hair remaining for a variety of reasons.





The video then goes on to explain that the removal of pubic hair correlates with the rise of some serious STIs.





This irritation combined with the moist environment can also create perfect environment for bacteria that causes infections to thrive.





Watch the full video below:



