Here is the next IEBC Chairman! UHURU and NKAISSERY are celebrating - 2017 Game Over!

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel has today nominated High Court advocate Tukero Ole Kina and Wafula Chebukati for the commission’s chairman and nine others as commissioners.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, the panel’s chairperson, Bernadette Musundi, said these specific the candidates were assessed for academic and professional qualifications, leadership and integrity, ICT and presentation skills, general knowledge and technical proficiency and competencies.

Musundi said the panel also took into account the reports of the various agencies, memoranda received on some of the applicants and their responses to the two.

She said...