Here is the list of some of the top schools in the 2016 KCSE exams released by MATIANGI

Friday December 30, 2016 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, ambushed Kenyans on Thursday with the release of the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results which he released from Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa.





During the release, Matiang'i announced that only 141 students across the country managed to score grade A contrary to previous years where such a number belonged to only one school.





The Education CS named Alliance Girls High School and Kenya High as among schools that performed extremely well in this year’s exams regardless of his tough measures to curb cheating just like they have done in previous years.





Here is the list of some of the schools that performed well in the 2016 KCSE exams and which also produced the 141 students with As in...



