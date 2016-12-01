Here is a LIST of 32 most wanted drunk drivers by NTSA! Are you there?Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 08:58
Thursday, 29 December 2016 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued warrants of arrest against 32 drivers for drunk driving.
The names of the rogue drivers who come from Nairobi and Eldoret was published in a local daily.
They were accused of failing to appear in court after being found driving under the influence of alcohol.
Here’s the list of the 32 drivers who are wanted by NTSA after failing to appear in court.
George Kipgetich
Vincent Chep
Stanley Kamu
Willis Otieno
William Kamwaro
Daniel Chanzo
Bernard Kiirru
Geoffrey Amusala
Vincent Okongo
Samuel Kigo
Charles Murima
Michael…
Page 1 2