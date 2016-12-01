Here is a LIST of 32 most wanted drunk drivers by NTSA! Are you there?

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Thursday, 29 December 2016 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued warrants of arrest against 32 drivers for drunk driving.

The names of the rogue drivers who come from Nairobi and Eldoret was published in a local daily.

They were accused of failing to appear in court after being found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Here’s the list of the 32 drivers who are wanted by NTSA after failing to appear in court.

George Kipgetich

Vincent Chep

Stanley Kamu

Willis Otieno

William Kamwaro

Daniel Chanzo

Bernard Kiirru

Geoffrey Amusala

Vincent Okongo

Samuel Kigo

Charles Murima

Michael…

