Here are PHOTOs of BAMBOO’s girlfriend who is a former devil worshipper.

“Chameleon jumped in with Erika completely terrified at what was happening to her, the huge fish swallowed them up and took them down to the entrance of satan's kingdom. When Erika entered the fish, she was so afraid that she fainted. When she came too, she found herself on a red carpet, before the throne of lucifer himself. She describes lucifer's kingdom as a blistering hot place. Satan was sitting on a throne on the top of what looked like a pyramid, (the same pyramid seen on the U.S. One dollar bill) and behind his throne was a giant eye which provided the only light in that place. Satan is the prince of darkness, when we hear about the darkness that surrounds him, we often take it for granted but this is a true story. “