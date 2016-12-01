Head of Sales Job in Kenya

Head of Sales Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 17:54
Duma Works is recruiting a Head of Sales (Retail) for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya.
Reports To: CEO
Direct Reports:Cluster Managers / Area Retail Sales Managers
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience
managing Sales Operations and teams in the Retail sector
- Sales Management
experience in footwear retail sales preferred
Objectives
- To ensure that that
each branch Stock levels are to expected reorder level
- Ensure that each
branch daily, weekly and monthly targets are achieved to expectation
- To review the branch
performance weekly and give an update of action to be taken.
- Understand the
Cluster manager and their teams and ensure they give their best while
doing their responsibilities
- To create an A team
that exceed to take the company to the next level.
- To ensure the
revenue target and business objectives are met for the particular cluster
zones.
- To plan growth from
the business for each company and share weekly
Responsibilities
- Support Cluster
Managers zones where each one contributes in their best possible way and
works towards the goals and objectives of the organization.
- Create strategies
for monitoring sales present and implement them.
- Analyze current
teams in shop as per their performance and give a review of expect team
performance.
- Manage all Cluster
Managers movement ensuring they are being productive to increasing the
revenue
- Growth of Revenue
through Institutional sales for each branch/Zones generated and negotiated
by you.
- Ensure that each
branch has a minimum growth of 10% for each branch
- Be active in the
Whatapp group that will enable you to keep track of the branch hourly
performance and also indicate what action is being taken
- Work hand in hand
with the internal stock Auditor manager in inventory and cycle counts as
per instruction from Internal Auditor and also I.T team.
- Have a report of the
Training need analysis for each branch and work hand in hand with the
cluster to fill the gaps missing.
- Appraisal reports
for Cluster manager and also staff required on a month on bases as per the
format given.
- Prepare low
performance branch list and share to HR-department for action to be taken
- Set the realistic
and achievable targets for the Cluster Managers Zones. This you do by
taking the branch targets and dividing it to the teams.
- Have the Cluster
Managers devise strategies and techniques necessary for achieving the
sales targets. Discuss and decide the future course of action from the
contribution given.
- Motivate team
members by ensuring teams are working as a single unit towards a common objective.
Resolve grievances and issues within team members and inter branches.
- Develop lucrative
incentive schemes and introduce monetary benefits to encourage them to
deliver their level best. Appreciate whenever they do good work.
Especially for also maintain Zero shortage.
- Ensure Cluster
Managers are generating their reports as per the procedures. Track
individual performance through the reports and make sure each one is
living up to the expectations of the organization.
- Maintain and improve
relationships with the clients.
- Any issues with
system update the I.T department for quick checks and avoid delays in
response
- Work on getting
updates from Accounts to have the relevant issues in regards to less
banking and excess update the HR department also for action to be taken
- Coordinate with the
Procurement department follow up that all deliveries are submitted to them
for Tally update ensure Cluster push the manager to send all documents and
reports to office.
- Ensure that Accounts
department arrange for audit for branch Cash, petty cash, stock and also
over head for the branch.
- Maintain necessary
data and records for future reference. You will also be given the
historical data for the region so that you can use for comparison to see
if there is any growth.
- Training Branches on
a monthly bases at least two to three branch all Training materials to be
share also to branches for reference .
- Creating system
& procedures to keep the branch in check by having segmented stock
take done.
- Deliver Sales
Fundamentals (Distribution, Shelving, Merchandising, and Pricing) goals
across all Branches on agreed to retail priorities for the Customers
within multiple markets. This you will get assistance form the Head of
Sales and management.
- Maintain continual
improvement of sales coverage and productivity within a specific
department of Team Retail Selling Organization.
- Understand and
optimize selling effectiveness of the Team Retail Sales Department.
Identify needed training, desired system and work process improvements,
and maintain effective balance of Branch set/surge work and retail Branch
coverage.
- Expert resource to
Sales Head & other departmental Heads for all operational issues with
assigned customer within a specific department.
- Effectively and
properly use technology, communication of retail priorities through
checking fast moving, slow moving and also the cut sizes from system and
requesting for necessary stock.
- Effectively plan and
execute Sales Meeting on periodic basis.
- Possess the ability
to travel overnight for meetings and market visits.
- Miscellaneous duties
as assigned.
KRA
- KPI for all cluster
managers.
- Setting and
implementing sales targets for the respective region and also the season
- Maximising sales and
profitability for the respective region
- Providing team with
a stimulating and supportive environment
- Maintaining and
increasing standards of customer service
- Driving team
performance
- Controlling the
training and development of staff
Strategic Roles
- Strategic planning
for new customers, products, markets (product category/geographical market
etc)
- Defining the brand
value proposition (what does the brand stand for, what the brand deliver
e.g fashion, lifestyle, value for money)
- Defining the
possible route to market (own stores, distribution, franchise, store etc)
- Defining the price
positioning in the market/s
- Retail survey for
new stores
Core Roles
- Increase sales and
margins from the various distribution channels
- Acquire customers,
retain customers and grow the value from each customer
- Ensure the products
and the outlets are in line with the brand
- Ensure the customers
touch points (people products, store, communication, customer care etc)
are in line with brand
- Keep tag on the
changing trends and competition landscape
Misc Roles
- Shop wise product
category wise and sales person wise performance
- Budget Vs actuals
- Trend analysis
- Marketing impact
- Supplier wise
product analysis
- Sales projections
Support Role
- Sourcing-work on
changing trends and product price points and feedback on products
- HR-acquisition and
skill enhancing of the manpower
- IT gets data for
data analytics
- Finance-budgeting
profitability analysis and cash flow projections
- Supply chain
requisitions for material is accurate and timely
Travel: This post will be 100% field-based (in Nairobi + its environs)
To Apply
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2594”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2594 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.
If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: 15th January 2017
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.
