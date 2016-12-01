Head of Sales Job in Kenya

for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya. Reports To: CEO

Duma Works is recruiting a Head of Sales (Retail) for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya. Reports To: CEO

Direct Reports: Cluster Managers / Area Retail Sales Managers



Experience

Objectives

To plan growth from the business for each company and share weekly

To ensure the revenue target and business objectives are met for the particular cluster zones.

To create an A team that exceed to take the company to the next level.

Understand the Cluster manager and their teams and ensure they give their best while doing their responsibilities

To review the branch performance weekly and give an update of action to be taken.

Ensure that each branch daily, weekly and monthly targets are achieved to expectation

To ensure that that each branch Stock levels are to expected reorder level

Responsibilities

Support Cluster Managers zones where each one contributes in their best possible way and works towards the goals and objectives of the organization.

Create strategies for monitoring sales present and implement them.

Analyze current teams in shop as per their performance and give a review of expect team performance.

Manage all Cluster Managers movement ensuring they are being productive to increasing the revenue

Growth of Revenue through Institutional sales for each branch/Zones generated and negotiated by you.

Ensure that each branch has a minimum growth of 10% for each branch

Be active in the Whatapp group that will enable you to keep track of the branch hourly performance and also indicate what action is being taken

Work hand in hand with the internal stock Auditor manager in inventory and cycle counts as per instruction from Internal Auditor and also I.T team.

Have a report of the Training need analysis for each branch and work hand in hand with the cluster to fill the gaps missing.

Appraisal reports for Cluster manager and also staff required on a month on bases as per the format given.

Prepare low performance branch list and share to HR-department for action to be taken

Set the realistic and achievable targets for the Cluster Managers Zones. This you do by taking the branch targets and dividing it to the teams.

Have the Cluster Managers devise strategies and techniques necessary for achieving the sales targets. Discuss and decide the future course of action from the contribution given.

Motivate team members by ensuring teams are working as a single unit towards a common objective. Resolve grievances and issues within team members and inter branches.

Develop lucrative incentive schemes and introduce monetary benefits to encourage them to deliver their level best. Appreciate whenever they do good work. Especially for also maintain Zero shortage.

Ensure Cluster Managers are generating their reports as per the procedures. Track individual performance through the reports and make sure each one is living up to the expectations of the organization.

Maintain and improve relationships with the clients.

Any issues with system update the I.T department for quick checks and avoid delays in response

Work on getting updates from Accounts to have the relevant issues in regards to less banking and excess update the HR department also for action to be taken

Coordinate with the Procurement department follow up that all deliveries are submitted to them for Tally update ensure Cluster push the manager to send all documents and reports to office.

Ensure that Accounts department arrange for audit for branch Cash, petty cash, stock and also over head for the branch.

Maintain necessary data and records for future reference. You will also be given the historical data for the region so that you can use for comparison to see if there is any growth.

Training Branches on a monthly bases at least two to three branch all Training materials to be share also to branches for reference .

Creating system & procedures to keep the branch in check by having segmented stock take done.

Deliver Sales Fundamentals (Distribution, Shelving, Merchandising, and Pricing) goals across all Branches on agreed to retail priorities for the Customers within multiple markets. This you will get assistance form the Head of Sales and management.

Maintain continual improvement of sales coverage and productivity within a specific department of Team Retail Selling Organization.

Understand and optimize selling effectiveness of the Team Retail Sales Department. Identify needed training, desired system and work process improvements, and maintain effective balance of Branch set/surge work and retail Branch coverage.

Expert resource to Sales Head & other departmental Heads for all operational issues with assigned customer within a specific department.

Effectively and properly use technology, communication of retail priorities through checking fast moving, slow moving and also the cut sizes from system and requesting for necessary stock.

Effectively plan and execute Sales Meeting on periodic basis.

Possess the ability to travel overnight for meetings and market visits.