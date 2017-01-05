Head of Digital Banking Job in Kenya

Our client, a leading commercial bank in Kenya, with the largest economy in the East African Community, seeks to engage and hire a Head of Digital Banking

The professional will be responsible for formulation and driving execution of strategic agenda for Digital Banking to increase functionality across the online mobile and other digital channels in Retail Banking. 

The holder will also be responsible for improving the digital customer experience, using technology to save money and drive new revenues. 
Role Profile

Reporting to the Retail Banking; the successful candidate will be responsible for:
  • Revenue & profit generation from digital business; balance sheet growth through client acquisition via digital channels & margin and pricing;
  • Development of digital products & Channel development;
  • E2E process, turnaround time &  Quality Architecture & Standards in Digital channels;
  • 3rd Party Vendor/ Alliance Management;
  • Enhancing, maximizing and developing Retail Banking’s profitability and optimizing market share of retail through the use of digital channels;
  • Develop and implement strategies to implement a unique service experience to the customer base through digitization of manual processes;
  • Driving the technology roadmap for digital channels, to ensure the delivery of digital product propositions and their overall direction in Retail Banking;
  • Developing solution designs for propositions, and managing them through to implementation;
  • Build and oversee business development and engagement model with external business partners critical to strengthening product offering value proposition and revenue growth of product portfolio;
  • Create a formal and informal feedback systems to analyze product performance;
  • Sales strategy development;
  • Plan and coordinate marketing and promotional initiatives in liaison with Marketing Department for the acquisition for new business; and
  • Maximizing business performance and achieve “ Best in Class” profitability.
Desired Competencies
  • Project Management;
  • Commercial and Financial Acumen;
  • Innovation;
  • Drive for excellence;
  • Analytical Skills;
  • People Development; and
  • Passion for results.
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University;
  • Holder of MBA Degree will be an added advantage;
  • At least 5 years’ experience in digital business management(not necessarily banking related) 3 of which must have been at a Senior Management  level;
  • Able to demonstrate a track record of successful implementation of product variants and innovative customer offerings;
  • Experience in commercial digital solutions;
How to Apply

If you are qualified and up to the challenge visitwww.altimaafrica.com/careers.php 
 
Apply online by 5pm 5th January 2017
 
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

