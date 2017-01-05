Head of Digital Banking Job in Kenya

Head of Digital Banking Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:19
Our client, a leading commercial bank in Kenya, with the largest economy in the East African Community, seeks to engage and hire a Head of Digital Banking.
The professional will be responsible for formulation and driving execution of strategic agenda for Digital Banking to increase functionality across the online mobile and other digital channels in Retail Banking.
The holder will also be responsible for improving the digital customer experience, using technology to save money and drive new revenues.
Role Profile
Reporting to the Retail Banking; the successful candidate will be responsible for:
Reporting to the Retail Banking; the successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Revenue & profit
generation from digital business; balance sheet growth through client
acquisition via digital channels & margin and pricing;
- Development of
digital products & Channel development;
- E2E process,
turnaround time & Quality Architecture & Standards in
Digital channels;
- 3rd Party Vendor/
Alliance Management;
- Enhancing,
maximizing and developing Retail Banking’s profitability and optimizing
market share of retail through the use of digital channels;
- Develop and
implement strategies to implement a unique service experience to the
customer base through digitization of manual processes;
- Driving the
technology roadmap for digital channels, to ensure the delivery of digital
product propositions and their overall direction in Retail Banking;
- Developing solution
designs for propositions, and managing them through to implementation;
- Build and oversee
business development and engagement model with external business partners
critical to strengthening product offering value proposition and revenue
growth of product portfolio;
- Create a formal and
informal feedback systems to analyze product performance;
- Sales strategy
development;
- Plan and coordinate
marketing and promotional initiatives in liaison with Marketing Department
for the acquisition for new business; and
- Maximizing business
performance and achieve “ Best in Class” profitability.
Desired Competencies
- Project Management;
- Commercial and
Financial Acumen;
- Innovation;
- Drive for
excellence;
- Analytical Skills;
- People Development;
and
- Passion for results.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree from
a recognized University;
- Holder of MBA Degree
will be an added advantage;
- At least 5 years’
experience in digital business management(not necessarily banking related)
3 of which must have been at a Senior Management level;
- Able to demonstrate
a track record of successful implementation of product variants and
innovative customer offerings;
- Experience in
commercial digital solutions;
How to Apply
If you are qualified and up to the challenge visitwww.altimaafrica.com/careers.php
If you are qualified and up to the challenge visitwww.altimaafrica.com/careers.php
Apply online by 5pm 5th January 2017Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.