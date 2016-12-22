HAKUNA NUSU MKATE! Angry Kenyans tell blood thirsty RAILA after calling for demos

HAKUNA NUSU MKATE! Angry Kenyans tell blood thirsty RAILA after calling for demosPolitics 06:55
Thursday December 22, 2016 - Millions of Kenyans have stormed social media castigating CORD leader, Raila Odinga, for trying to chaos in the country.
Using the hashtag, HakunaNusuMkate, Kenyans abused Raila Odinga saying he is frustrating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) because he has realized that he will not win the 2017 poll.
Over the last one month, Raila and his men have been attacking the IEBC and even blocking any attempt by the commission to prepared for a free and democratic poll in 2017.
YOU ARE JUST BLOOD THIRSTY. WE ARE AWARE OF THE CRUDE WEAPONS IN RUAI TO BOMB CITY CENTRE FLAT AND SHED BLOOD OF INNOCENT KENYANS COME FEBRUARY. WE ARE ALSO AWARE OF YOUR FOREIGN GOD FATHERS ASSISTING YOU.