Graduate Trainees Jobs in Kenya
ESL Kenya is a management consultancy firm specialising in accounting services, and are looking to expand and strengthen our team with driven / motivated graduates.
The ideal candidates are recent graduates in accounting, finance, commerce, ICT, statistics or other business-related fields. (any professional accounting qualifications are an added advantage).
They must have initiative in resolution of issues, be ready to travel extensively, and be able to communicate effectively with a broad variety of audiences.
Please send current resumè to recruit.nbo@gmail.com. Also, please indicate current location (town) and availability (whether immediate or how much notice would be required to start).