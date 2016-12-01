Graduate Trainees Jobs in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 02:47

ESL Kenya is a management consultancy firm specialising in accounting services, and are looking to expand and strengthen our team with driven / motivated graduates.

The ideal candidates are recent graduates in accounting, finance, commerce, ICT, statistics or other business-related fields. (any professional accounting qualifications are an added advantage).  

They must have initiative in resolution of issues, be ready to travel extensively, and be able to communicate effectively with a broad variety of audiences.

The successful candidates will initially be given short-term assignments during which their performance will be assessed for consideration for longer engagements. 

Please send current resumè to recruit.nbo@gmail.com.  Also, please indicate current location (town) and availability (whether immediate or how much notice would be required to start).

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno