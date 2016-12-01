Funyula MP, PAUL OTUOMA, beats his wife like a dog (Here are PHOTOs)

Saturday, 24 December 2016 - The wife of Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, has disclosed that she has been in an abusive marriage.





Apparently, she has been married to the polygamous MP for four years and they have been blessed with two kids.





She posted a photo showing the injuries he inflicted on her after a confrontation.





“My face right now on a Christmas eve thanks to my hubby of four years with two kids (Hon Paul).” She posted on her official facebook page and later pulled down the post.





Otuoma should be ashamed of himself for assaulting his wife.





He doesn’t qualify to be called a “Mheshimiwa”.





