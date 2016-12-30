Former NTV reporter rewards his daughter with a sleek Benz for passing KCSE (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News 07:21
Friday, December 30, 2016 - Former NTV reporter, Richard Chacha has left tongues wagging after he gifted his daughter with a cool Mercedes E400 for doing well in the 2016 KCSE results released on Thursday by Education CS Dr Fred Matiang’i
Chacha, who is currently the Director of Communications and Public Relations in Mombasa County, took to social media to deliver his promise.
“Kusema na kutenda. I promised her a car and B plain has delivered it. Congratulations my daughter,” wote Chacha.
Harriet Chacha was a student at Mary Hill High School in Thika.
See photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.