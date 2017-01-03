Finance Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Save the Children Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office is looking to recruit for the following positions:



Job Title: Roving Finance Manager



Team / Programme: Regional Finance Team



Location: East and Southern Africa Regional Office – Nairobi or other SCI East and Southern Africa country office



Grade: 2





Contract Type: Fixed Term - 2 Years



Child Safeguarding: Level 2 - either the role holder will have access to personal data about children and/or young people as part of their work; or they will be working in a ‘regulated’ position (accountant, barrister, solicitor, legal executive); therefore, a police check will be required (at ‘standard’ level in the UK or equivalent in other countries).





About us: For over 90 years, Save the Children has been making a difference in children's lives in more than 120 countries. We are the world's largest independent child rights organization, underpinned by a vision in a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation.





Our mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.



Save the Children is an organization for talented people with different backgrounds and perspectives. We are proud that our people are representative of the children we work with and we thrive on our diversity.





We are an equal opportunity organization dedicated to our core values of Accountability, Ambition, Collaboration, Creativity and Integrity.





Our culture is embedded in these values, along with a strong commitment to our Child Safeguarding Protocol, ensuring that all representatives of Save the Children demonstrate the highest standards of behaviour towards children both in their private and professional lives.



Role Purpose: As a member of the regional finance team, the Roving Finance Manager will assume country office or regional finance roles for temporary periods to cover resourcing gaps and to deliver on discrete projects and initiatives so that adequate financial management is sustained and improved.





This will include the line management of any appropriate finance and awards staff within the remit of the posting, identifying any capacity gaps and proposing appropriate solutions and capacity building of country office teams.



The role holder will also act as a champion for Save the Children International (SCI) financial policies, standards and procedures, coaching and mentoring staff and colleagues to ensure a thorough and complete understanding is maintained.



In the event of a major humanitarian emergency, the role holder will be expected to work outside the normal job description and be able to vary working hours accordingly.



Scope of Role:



Reports to: Head of Financial Control and Compliance



Dimensions: Save the Children works in 12 countries in East and Southern Africa (Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique) with projected 2016 expenditure in excess of $400 million.



Staff directly reporting to this post: Dependent on the nature of each assignment



Key Areas of Accountability:

Perform quality reviews, reconciliation of balance sheet/control accounts and analysis of periodic financial returns as well as the relevant finance KPIs on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Provide technical support, trouble-shooting and refresher training to country offices finance staff to improve issues on the balance sheet, income and expenditures accounts in a timely manner.

Support in year-end audit coordination and responding to audit issues.

Ensure finance diary that covers all the required activities on a monthly financial control and compliance reviews are strictly adhered to.

Support the regional office finance team on annual budgeting and periodic forecasting processes.

Collate and consolidate monthly fund requests for the HFCC to approve and submit to the SCI Centre.

Cover senior country finance colleagues based on a terms of reference agreed with Country Finance Director (CFD) on a cost recovery basis.

Work with the Country Finance Director to identify areas for improvement in individual and team performance and devise with them an action plan to address these areas.

Provide a comprehensive handover and an end of visit report detailing: outcomes against the ToR, issues encountered, areas for follow up with timeline for completion, capacity gaps and training needs identified.

Ensure the effective and efficient use of all Save the Children resources, best value for money and safety and security of assets.

Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Skills and Behaviours (our Values in Practice)



Accountability:

Holds self accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves and their team, takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages their team to do the same

Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

Future orientated, thinks strategically and on a global scale

Collaboration:

Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to; builds and maintains effective relationships with colleagues, Members and external partners and supporters

Values diversity and different people’s perspectives, able to work cross-culturally

Creativity:

Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

Cuts away bureaucracy and encourages an entrepreneurial approach

Integrity:

Honest, encourages openness and transparency, builds trust and confidence

Displays consistent excellent judgement

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting or commerce degree and relevant full professional qualifications (CPA/CA/ACCA)

Minimum of 5 years’ similar progressive work experience in financial management. Not-for-profit experience an advantage.

An unquestionably high level of integrity and ethics.

demonstrable ability to adapt to challenging working environments within a developing country context.

demonstrated experience in identifying issues in financial management, applying sustainable solutions, and supporting teams to achieve results

proven experience in training and capacity building of staff and teams, including coaching and mentoring staff.

knowledge and use of financial software packages. Agresso experience preferred.

requirement to undertake travel for approximately 80% of the time (deployments of up to 3 months at a time)

ability to adapt quickly to a new environment and achieve results with multiple priorities and deadlines

strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mind-sets

highly developed cultural awareness and ability to work well in an international environment with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures

demonstrated ability of working with a range of stakeholders.

Ability to focus on strategic finance issues and advise key stakeholders.

commitment to Save the Children values.

How to Apply

Please send a copy of your CV with a cover letter to EA.recruitment@savethechildren.org



Application closes 3rd January 2017 at 5:00pm.



We work with children, communities and governments all over the world and we believe in the right person for the job regardless of where you come from and how you identify yourself. We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to ensuring that only those who are suitable to work with children are considered for these posts.



