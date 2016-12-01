Finance & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Finance & Administration Manager - Jewelry Industry



Location: Ngong Road, Nairobi.



Our client, a producer of innovative, handcrafted jewelry and accessories from sustainable materials, is looking for Finance & Administration Manager to join their company.



Reports to: CEO, Finance Director and Managing Director



Contract Level: Standard, Full-time

Role: This position holder will analyze every day financial activities and subsequently provide advice and guidance to upper management on future financial plans.





They will also be responsible for the efficient running of the office by providing administrative support.



Responsibilities include but not limited to:



Accountancy and Financial Management

Process Accounts payable, prepare payment vouchers, process online payments and record payments.

Manage the installation and maintenance of accounting records to show receipts and expenditure.

Provide regular creditor reports

Liaise with Accounts receivable manager to ensure all debtor invoices are sent out in a timely manner and follow up on and maintain expected payment dates.

Manage bank and cash reconciliations.

Prepare Accruals as required.

Maintain asset register and depreciation schedule.

Support preparation of financial reports, annual audits and tax audits

Review financial statements with management personnel

Coordinate preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting.

Budget and Management Reporting

Assist in preparation of management reports and actual against business plan and budget as required.

Provide management reporting to Finance Director

Prepare weekly cash flow forecasts and assist in cash flow management process.

Grants Management and Compliance

Preparation of financial reports to management and partners in a timely manner

Involvement in budget proposal development

Participation in grants opening/ closure meetings

Inform the Directors of any information/activity that impacts the grant financial status

Internal Audit function

Manage the internal audit function within the organization

Ensure that all controls in place are being adhered to.

Act as a focal point for external audit engagement.

Preparing reports to highlight issues and problems and distributing the reports to the relevant people.

Assessing how well the business is complying to rules and regulations and informing management whether any issues need addressing.

Researching and assessing how well risk management processes are working and recording the results using software such as Microsoft Word and Excel.

Payroll Management

Preparation and review of monthly payroll for correctness and completeness.

Produce and Issue pay slips.

Maintain all payroll records.

Process and maintain all leave records and accruals.

Prepare and process all statutory deductions in a timely manner

Prepare yearly payroll summaries and reconcile with statutory tax deductions (PAYE, NSSF, NHIF)

Support all other employer payroll related activities.

Office and Administration Management

Oversee and supervise the administrative function of the organization including reception, property/facility management, safety of the work environment, and provision of furnishings and equipment necessary for effective operations.

Oversee the management of all leases, contracts and other financial commitments.

To ensure the overall smooth running of the Company’s internal administration and its cost-effectiveness.

Track and monitor resource needs and other material needs for carrying out administration tasks in the organization.

Monitor all legislation relevant to the organization (employment standards, occupational health and safety, human rights, etc.) and all regulations on professional certification to ensure that the organization is compliant.

Experience and Qualifications

Degree in Finance, Accounting or economics.

Professional qualifications such as CPA/CFA/ACCA or similar will be an added advantage

Successful track record of managing operations and financial and management accounting.

Experience of managing staff and associated employment issues

Previous experience in the financial and administrative operations [desirable, not essential]

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies

Excellent problem-solving skills

Excellent planner and strategic thinker.

Excellent risk management and cost control skills.

Ability to take responsibility for decisions made and to learn from the outturn

Ability to deliver timely results despite obstacles and limited resources.

A strong grasp of all relevant legislation and of how it applies to the role.

Commercial acumen and ability to think creatively.

Excellent advocacy, presentation and communication skills.

Good understanding of relevant IT systems.

Excellent negotiation and relationship management skills.

Personal Style and Behaviour

Self-motivation, a strong work ethic and enthusiasm for change.

Understanding and interest in the arts and cultural sector.

Committed to a positive approach to equality of opportunity and community engagement.

A positive, communicative personality that engenders confidence in others.

A keen interest in satisfying internal and external customers.

A supportive and open line-manager and colleague.

Deadline:



Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH



Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 6th January 2017Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online atApplications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.