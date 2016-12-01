Finance & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Finance & Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 10:08
Finance & Administration Manager - Jewelry Industry
Location: Ngong Road, Nairobi.
Our client, a producer of innovative, handcrafted jewelry and accessories from sustainable materials, is looking for Finance & Administration Manager to join their company.
Reports to: CEO, Finance Director and Managing Director
Contract Level: Standard, Full-time
Role: This position holder will analyze every day financial activities and subsequently provide advice and guidance to upper management on future financial plans.
They will also be responsible for the efficient running of the office by providing administrative support.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
Accountancy and Financial Management
- Process Accounts
payable, prepare payment vouchers, process online payments and record
payments.
- Manage the
installation and maintenance of accounting records to show receipts and
expenditure.
- Provide regular
creditor reports
- Liaise with Accounts
receivable manager to ensure all debtor invoices are sent out in a timely
manner and follow up on and maintain expected payment dates.
- Manage bank and cash
reconciliations.
- Prepare Accruals as
required.
- Maintain asset
register and depreciation schedule.
- Support preparation
of financial reports, annual audits and tax audits
- Review financial
statements with management personnel
- Coordinate
preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting.
Budget and Management Reporting
- Assist in
preparation of management reports and actual against business plan and
budget as required.
- Provide management
reporting to Finance Director
- Prepare weekly cash
flow forecasts and assist in cash flow management process.
Grants Management and Compliance
- Preparation of
financial reports to management and partners in a timely manner
- Involvement in
budget proposal development
- Participation in
grants opening/ closure meetings
- Inform the Directors
of any information/activity that impacts the grant financial status
Internal Audit function
- Manage the internal
audit function within the organization
- Ensure that all
controls in place are being adhered to.
- Act as a focal point
for external audit engagement.
- Preparing reports to
highlight issues and problems and distributing the reports to the relevant
people.
- Assessing how well
the business is complying to rules and regulations and informing
management whether any issues need addressing.
- Researching and
assessing how well risk management processes are working and recording the
results using software such as Microsoft Word and Excel.
Payroll Management
- Preparation and
review of monthly payroll for correctness and completeness.
- Produce and Issue
pay slips.
- Maintain all payroll
records.
- Process and maintain
all leave records and accruals.
- Prepare and process
all statutory deductions in a timely manner
- Prepare yearly
payroll summaries and reconcile with statutory tax deductions (PAYE, NSSF,
NHIF)
- Support all other
employer payroll related activities.
Office and Administration Management
- Oversee and
supervise the administrative function of the organization including
reception, property/facility management, safety of the work environment,
and provision of furnishings and equipment necessary for effective
operations.
- Oversee the
management of all leases, contracts and other financial commitments.
- To ensure the
overall smooth running of the Company’s internal administration and its
cost-effectiveness.
- Track and monitor
resource needs and other material needs for carrying out administration
tasks in the organization.
- Monitor all
legislation relevant to the organization (employment standards,
occupational health and safety, human rights, etc.) and all regulations on
professional certification to ensure that the organization is compliant.
Experience and Qualifications
- Degree in Finance,
Accounting or economics.
- Professional
qualifications such as CPA/CFA/ACCA or similar will be an added advantage
- Successful track
record of managing operations and financial and management accounting.
- Experience of
managing staff and associated employment issues
- Previous experience
in the financial and administrative operations [desirable, not essential]
Knowledge, Skills and Competencies
- Excellent
problem-solving skills
- Excellent planner
and strategic thinker.
- Excellent risk
management and cost control skills.
- Ability to take
responsibility for decisions made and to learn from the outturn
- Ability to deliver
timely results despite obstacles and limited resources.
- A strong grasp of
all relevant legislation and of how it applies to the role.
- Commercial acumen
and ability to think creatively.
- Excellent advocacy,
presentation and communication skills.
- Good understanding
of relevant IT systems.
- Excellent
negotiation and relationship management skills.
Personal Style and Behaviour
- Self-motivation, a
strong work ethic and enthusiasm for change.
- Understanding and
interest in the arts and cultural sector.
- Committed to a
positive approach to equality of opportunity and community engagement.
- A positive,
communicative personality that engenders confidence in others.
- A keen interest in
satisfying internal and external customers.
- A supportive and
open line-manager and colleague.
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 6th January 2017
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered.
*The Company is an equal opportunity, anti-corruption, and affirmative action employer.