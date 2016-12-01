Female gospel singer goes half-n@k3d to promote her new song (PHOTOs).

Friday, December 23, 2016 - Ugandan gospel singer, Sarah Musayimuto, has caused a buzz on social media after she shared steamy photos asking fans to vote for her song Gwensinza, that has been nominated in a local award.





Sarah took to Instagram and shared photos in a tiny bikini exposing her curvaceous body, something that angered her fans.





They claimed that a gospel artist shouldn’t pull such useless PR stunts.





See photos that the popular gospel singer shared in the next page.





What do you think?





Is it right for a gospel singer to share such stuff?



