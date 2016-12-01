EXPOSED! This is how SK MACHARIA is pocketing millions by exploiting jobless youths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 06:10

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - Media mogul, SK Macharia, has been advertising   an 8 month contract for young sales executive staff with the applicants required to pay a mandatory fee of Sh 1,000.


This is a well choreographed plan by SK Macharia to milk millions from jobless youths.

See how this guy exposed SK Macharia badly and revealed his cunning tricks in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno