Emerging Supermarkets Manager Job in Kenya

Emerging Supermarkets Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:30
Our client, a leading manufacturer in East and Central Africa is looking for a skilled Emerging Supermarket Manager to oversee the relationships of the company with its clients.
The successful candidate will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining long term key customers by comprehending their requirements, building strong relationships with strategic customers and identify needs and requirements to promote our company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction.
He/she will also be required to negotiate with the client and obtain a win-win solution for both parties.
The goal will be to contribute in sustaining and growing the business to achieve long-term success.
Responsibilities:
- Develop trust
relationships with a portfolio of clients to ensure they do not turn to
competition.
- Acquire a thorough
understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
- Expand the
relationships with existing customers by proposing solutions to meet their
objectives.
- Ensure the correct
products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner.
- Serve as the link of
communication between key customers and internal teams.
- Resolve any issues
and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain
trust.
- Play an integral part
in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships
- Actively develop
these clients with a long term focus on building loyalty and sales.
- Continuously look
for new clients.
- Prepare regular
reports of progress, forecasts, competitor activities and market share
- Lead and manage a
team to achieve set sales targets.
- Ensure branch level
orders, stocks, promotions, displays, marketing initiatives are in place.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as
emerging supermarkets manager within the FMCG industry.
- Age: 30 to 40 years.
- Minimum 5 years
experience.
- Experience in sales
and providing solutions based on customer needs.
- Strong communication
and interpersonal skills.
- An aptitude in
building relationships with all employees at all organizational levels.
- Excellent
organizational skills.
- Ability in
problem-solving and negotiation.
- BSc/BA in business
administration, sales or relevant field.
Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 - 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 - 1,500 USD) Depending on skills and experience
Deadline: 28th January 2017
Applications:
To apply, please follow the link:
http://bit.ly/2hmXmRN
Summit Recruitment & Search,
Summit Recruitment & Search,
Blixen Court, Karen Road,
Karen