Emerging Supermarkets Manager Job in Kenya

Emerging Supermarkets Manager - FMCG

Our client, a leading manufacturer in East and Central Africa is looking for a skilled Emerging Supermarket Manager to oversee the relationships of the company with its clients.



The successful candidate will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining long term key customers by comprehending their requirements, building strong relationships with strategic customers and identify needs and requirements to promote our company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction.







He/she will also be required to negotiate with the client and obtain a win-win solution for both parties.



The goal will be to contribute in sustaining and growing the business to achieve long-term success.



Responsibilities:

Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of clients to ensure they do not turn to competition.

Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.

Expand the relationships with existing customers by proposing solutions to meet their objectives.

Ensure the correct products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner.

Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams.

Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust.

Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships

Actively develop these clients with a long term focus on building loyalty and sales.

Continuously look for new clients.

Prepare regular reports of progress, forecasts, competitor activities and market share

Lead and manage a team to achieve set sales targets.

Ensure branch level orders, stocks, promotions, displays, marketing initiatives are in place.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as emerging supermarkets manager within the FMCG industry.

Age: 30 to 40 years.

Minimum 5 years experience.

Experience in sales and providing solutions based on customer needs.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

An aptitude in building relationships with all employees at all organizational levels.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability in problem-solving and negotiation.

BSc/BA in business administration, sales or relevant field.

Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 - 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 - 1,500 USD) Depending on skills and experience



