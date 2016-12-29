DRAKE, 30, dumps S3XY RIHANNA for hot 47-year old JENNIFER LOPEZ (PHOTOs)

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - Rap prodigy, Drake, and veteran pop star, Jennifer Lopez, have all but confirmed that they are dating.





This is after both stars shared a loved-up picture on their official Instagram pages on Thursday morning.





While the picture of the Canadian-born rapper and ‘My Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ singer didn’t have any caption, it seemed enough to give credence to dating rumours.





It has also emerged that Rihanna, Drakes’ former flame has unfollowed J-Lo on social media.





Well, if Drake can still fall for a woman 17 years older than her, then indeed, age is…



