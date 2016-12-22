Don’t dare arrest MILLIE ODHIAMBO, you’ll know what I’m made of - RAILA warns UHURU

Don’t dare arrest MILLIE ODHIAMBO, you’ll know what I’m made of - RAILA warns UHURUNews 04:47
Thursday December 22, 2016 - Tuesday’s verbal diarrhoea by Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, in which she insulted the President with unprintable adjectives, has now put the President on a collision path with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
The former PM has warned Uhuru never to threaten Millie or even dare to arrest her over the insults because he will have him to contend with.
Speaking in Homa Bay County, Raila stated that Uhuru himself had.....
Page 1 2
STOP LYING TO KENYANS. YOU ARE JUST BLOOD THIRSTY. WE ARE AWARE OF THE CRUDE WEAPONS IN RUAI TO BOMB CITY CENTRE FLAT AND SHED BLOOD OF INNOCENT KENYANS COME FEBRUARY. WE ARE ALSO AWARE OF YOUR FOREIGN GOD FATHERS ASSISTING YOU.
Twas only a PR for Her to get an eye from Rao and get Direct Mbita Nomination from undemocratic Rao
mashoga. kikuyus are demons