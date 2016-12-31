Disability is not inability! What this hot lady with no arms can do will inspire you (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 17:16
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - If you want more prove that disability is not inability, watch this amazing video of a beautiful lady with no arms but can do pretty much anything people with arms can.
From eating, brushing her hair, putting on makeup, using a computer, making phone calls, opening doors and even driving.
Her determination and attitude towards life is just extra-ordinary.
Watch the amazing video below and be inspired.
