Disability is not inability! What this hot lady with no arms can do will inspire you (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - If you want more prove that disability is not inability, watch this amazing video of a beautiful lady with no arms but can do pretty much anything people with arms can.

From eating, brushing her hair, putting on makeup, using a computer, making phone calls, opening doors and even driving.


Her determination and attitude towards life is just extra-ordinary.

Watch the amazing video below and be inspired.

