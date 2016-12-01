Did you know that Real Madrid coach, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, is a snooker genius? (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 07:54
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - He is known for his exploits on the pitch and now on the touchline but very few people know that Zinedine Zidane is a fantastic snooker player.
From scoring unbelievable champions league winning goals to coaching a champions league winning team, the Frenchman can also pot all snooker balls with just a single shot.
The look on the poor chap when the last ball went in as he held his cue stick anticipating to play is just priceless.
Watch the video below.
