Did RUTO send goons to attack KIMAIYO’s home on Thursday? SHOCKING REVELATIONS

Friday December 30, 2016 - Former Inspector General of Police, David Kimaiyo, has said the attack on his home in Elgeyo Marakwet was politically instigated.





Addressing the Press on Thursday , Kimaiyo said Pokot bandits raided his home on Thursday because he has expressed interest in the Elgeyo Marakwet Senatorial seat.





Kimaiyo said the attackers were after his life, adding that it was only by luck that he was not at home when the raid took place.





"This is..



