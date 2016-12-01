Debt Collector Job in Nairobi, Kenya

FEP Holdings Limited
 
Job Title: Debt Collector

Section: FEP Holdings Ltd
 
Reports To: Treasury Accountant
 
Location / Branch: Nairobi, Kenya

Main Purpose of the Job: Ensure timely collection of debtor accounts.
Main Responsibilities
  • Debtor account reconciliations
  • Actively contacting debtors, meeting them and collecting receivables
  • Making recommendation as to the collection strategies for various accounts
  • Provide weekly collection reports-for SBUs
  • Any other duties and assignments
Key Deliverables for this position
  • Timely collection of debts, cash inflows
  • Timely resolution of debt account issues
Academic Qualifications
  • Business course-diploma in debt management,
  • Part CPA
  • Appreciation of accounts and cash management
Job / Functional Skills
  • Numerically good
  • Attention to detail
  • Apt computer use
Competencies (Behaviours)
  • Very outgoing and fairly aggressive
  • Result driven
  • A hands on person
Relevant Experience
  • 2-5 years in a similar position
How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates to send their CV’s torecruitment@fep-group.com, on or before close of business on Friday 6th January, 2017 indicating their current/most recent and expected salary

   

