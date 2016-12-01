Debt Collector Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Debt Collector Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 02:44
Job Title: Debt Collector
Section: FEP Holdings Ltd
Reports To: Treasury Accountant
Location / Branch: Nairobi, Kenya
Main Purpose of the Job: Ensure timely collection of debtor accounts.
Main Responsibilities
- Debtor account
reconciliations
- Actively contacting
debtors, meeting them and collecting receivables
- Making
recommendation as to the collection strategies for various accounts
- Provide weekly collection
reports-for SBUs
- Any other duties and
assignments
Key Deliverables for this position
- Timely collection of
debts, cash inflows
- Timely resolution of
debt account issues
Academic Qualifications
- Business
course-diploma in debt management,
- Part CPA
- Appreciation of
accounts and cash management
Job / Functional Skills
- Numerically good
- Attention to detail
- Apt computer use
Competencies (Behaviours)
- Very outgoing and
fairly aggressive
- Result driven
- A hands on person
Relevant Experience
- 2-5 years in a
similar position
All interested and qualified candidates to send their CV’s torecruitment@fep-group.com, on or before close of business on Friday 6th January, 2017 indicating their current/most recent and expected salary