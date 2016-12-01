Customer Care Officer / Telesales Job in Kenya

Wanda Organic





In efforts to build capacity and prepare for the scale-up phase Wanda is recruiting for the following position:



Job Title: Customer Care Officer / Telesales





Reports To: Customer Care Supervisor



Function: Commercial Services



Responsible for: Customer support in understanding the products and identify solutions to fit their needs, generating sales and renewals, whilst continuing to achieve customer satisfaction levels.





Across Africa smallholder families are struggling to make more productive use of their farmland. Most are currently unable to produce enough, either to feed their families an adequate nutritional diet, or to sell in the market and generate sufficient income to meet other needs.





Population growth exerts continuous pressure on arable land, resulting in family shamba sizes shrinking with each generation, and/or triggering local migration from densely populated high-potential agricultural zones into more marginal land in the semi-arid areas.





Whichever the scenario, they need the right technologies to grow more food more often, and to produce crops of higher nutritional and market value.





Of particular concern - one of the topmost priorities –is the issue of soil health. African farmland soils are badly depleted, due to continuous farming land not allowed to rejuvenate, which is worsened by nutrient mining without replenishing soil nutrients.





The smallholder‘s challenge is either to produce more food and more income from less and less land with rapidly deteriorating soils, or to turn drylands into productive farms. So the right technologies must include those which can restore and improve soil health and fertility.





Currently the most widely known and available technologies are inorganic fertilizers, which are not matched to the particular needs of specific soils or agro-economic zones. The lack of knowledge and access to organic fertilizers hinders farmers‘ uptake of sustainable agricultural practices.



In 2011 Wanda Agriculture was established to address these challenges and deliver along the triple bottom line – profit, people and planet. Having completed its technology research and licensing phase, proof of concept stage and first half of its pilot phase, the company has split into two strategic units -





Wanda Organic to produce effective soil and plant health solutions and Wanda Mobile to distribute the solutions and service the end user.



Key Tasks

Sales - Promote all products and services to increase the average spend per customers.

Good Agriculture Practices Promotion (GAP) – follow up with farmers to build their agronomic capacity.

Customer Retention - Ensure that new customers return for additional purchases by following up and ensuring customers satisfaction.

Customer Complaints Management - Document and champion resolution of any customer complaints.

Enquiries Management - Answer any questions the farmers have.

Marketing Support - Support marketing campaigns and research.

Key Performance Measures

Monthly sales targets

Customer engagement

Adherence to processes and policies.

Teamwork (peer to peer assessment)

Knowledge, experience and qualifications required

Diploma in business administration, Communication, Public Relations, or Marketing

Minimum of 2 years customer service experience in a sales driven customer service organization

Experience in sales and marketing is a MUST.

Able to speak one of the local languages fluently: Kikuyu, Kamba, Luo, Kimeru, Luhya, Kalenjin, and Kiswahili

Personal skills and attributes required

Customer Oriented

Excellent Communication Skills

Conflict Resolution

Problem Solving

