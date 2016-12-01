CRAZY! Egyptian and Ugandan presidential guards exchanged blows at State House, Entebbe.

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - A clip has emerged online showing Egyptian and Ugandan presidential guards exchanging blows at State House, Entebbe during an official state visit by Egypt President Fattah El-Sisi.





The short clip shows Museveni's security detail square off with four Egyptian presidential guards who attempted to enter State House armed.



At President Museveni’s official residence, even bodyguards of Cabinet Ministers surrender their firearms at the entrance and collect them when they leave.









Egyptian and Ugandan presidential guards exchanged blows at an official state visit by Egypt President Sisi pic.twitter.com/tOnKyogAKJ December 21, 2016