Corporate Sales Manager (Retail) Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Corporate Sales Manager (Retail) for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya.

Reports To: Head of Sales
 
Objectives
  • To ensure that the Stock levels are kept to expectation of the sale done
  • To ensure the clients are aware of what products we have in stock always
  • To ensure that we are able to do monthly corporate sales
  • To have all our segments products for corporate sales
  • To plan growth from the business from the respective target given

Responsibilities
  • To build up the corporate department to the best possible way and works towards the goals and objectives of the organization.
  • Ensuring that monthly we have a banking of 5 million and grow of 10% every month in terms of banked revenue.
  • Building up the client database with 15 additional clients every month for prospecting.
  • Prospected clients to be converted to customer with at least 2 every month.
  • Working on set targets and commission as per the agreed terms.
  • Manage and coordinate stock level at hand for corporate sale ensuring the reorder level is given on time provided the client will purchase.
  • Learn all the products we have and be able to do presentations when called upon by clients and also represent the company to the best of their knowledge.
  • Prepare low performing product list and set a strategy on how to convert to sales
  • Set the realistic and achievable targets for the corporate sales ensuring all deliverables are achieved.
  • Understand the buying capacity for all companies in different segments and outline in the calendar.
  • Build up a self-motivation cycle that enables you to do cold call and convert to sales.
  • Develop a strategy to have more additional SKU for corporate sale.
  • Maintain and improve relationships with the clients ensuring we are the providers of footwear, perfume, leather clothing and accessories.
  • Work on getting updates from Accounts on payments made by clients.
  • Maintain necessary data and records for future reference for all clients who have been our corporate clients.
  • Ensure that all government tenders we can participate on are all applied for and follow up to completion.
  • You will be required to have a good network that can give you access to a source of clients as will be required.
  • Proper understanding of the product features and also emphasize on additional products that can be for corporate sale as per client request
  • Miscellaneous duties as assigned.
Required Skills
  • Degree in Strategic management/Marketing and a Diploma in Public relations
  • Experience in footwear industry and especially in institutional selling mandatory
  • Experience in handling Government Tenders
  • Proper understanding of safety shoes and it aspects
  • Fervent personality
Travel: This job will be 100% field based (in Nairobi and its environs)
 
How to Apply

Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2595”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2595 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. 

If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 15th January 2017
  
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.

   

