Corporate Sales Manager (Retail) Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Corporate Sales Manager (Retail) for one of our clients, a fast growing retail chain in Kenya.
Reports To: Head of Sales
Objectives
- To ensure that the
Stock levels are kept to expectation of the sale done
- To ensure the
clients are aware of what products we have in stock always
- To ensure that we
are able to do monthly corporate sales
- To have all our
segments products for corporate sales
- To plan growth from
the business from the respective target given
Responsibilities
- To build up the
corporate department to the best possible way and works towards the goals
and objectives of the organization.
- Ensuring that
monthly we have a banking of 5 million and grow of 10% every month in
terms of banked revenue.
- Building up the
client database with 15 additional clients every month for prospecting.
- Prospected clients
to be converted to customer with at least 2 every month.
- Working on set
targets and commission as per the agreed terms.
- Manage and
coordinate stock level at hand for corporate sale ensuring the reorder
level is given on time provided the client will purchase.
- Learn all the
products we have and be able to do presentations when called upon by
clients and also represent the company to the best of their knowledge.
- Prepare low
performing product list and set a strategy on how to convert to sales
- Set the realistic
and achievable targets for the corporate sales ensuring all deliverables
are achieved.
- Understand the
buying capacity for all companies in different segments and outline in the
calendar.
- Build up a
self-motivation cycle that enables you to do cold call and convert to
sales.
- Develop a strategy
to have more additional SKU for corporate sale.
- Maintain and improve
relationships with the clients ensuring we are the providers of footwear,
perfume, leather clothing and accessories.
- Work on getting
updates from Accounts on payments made by clients.
- Maintain necessary
data and records for future reference for all clients who have been our
corporate clients.
- Ensure that all
government tenders we can participate on are all applied for and follow up
to completion.
- You will be required
to have a good network that can give you access to a source of clients as
will be required.
- Proper understanding
of the product features and also emphasize on additional products that can
be for corporate sale as per client request
- Miscellaneous duties
as assigned.
Required Skills
- Degree in Strategic
management/Marketing and a Diploma in Public relations
- Experience in
footwear industry and especially in institutional selling mandatory
- Experience in
handling Government Tenders
- Proper understanding
of safety shoes and it aspects
- Fervent personality
Travel: This job will be 100% field based (in Nairobi and its environs)
How to Apply
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2595”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2595 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx.
If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: 15th January 2017
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.
