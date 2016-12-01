Confused NAMWAMBA jumps UHURU’s ship again after licking his boots in Busia recently

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has once again jumped the Jubilee ship weeks after throwing weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in the upcoming 2017 polls.





Speaking at Osieko Beach in his Budalangi Constituency during the Isambo Beach Party, Ababu, who is also the party leader of Labour Party, said he neither supports Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee nor former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD.





The Budalangi legislator noted that his...



