Communication Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.
It also endeavors to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.
The ICRC's Somalia Delegation in Nairobi implements the institution's humanitarian activities in Somalia.
Communication Assistant – Nairobi
The Communication Assistant (Kenyan-based Resident/National position) will be responsible for ensuring the production of high-volume, high-quality communication products for the Delegation and contributes proactively to the definition of the ICRC’s communication strategy and tools.
He/she will be perform the following duties:
Main Responsibilities:
- Produces public
communication products and feature articles in Somali and in English;
- Generate high
quality social media content for the digital platforms;
- Collaborates closely
with the online editor and the production unit to review and/or correct
the edited items;
- Manages the planning
of the productions in collaboration with the Unit members;
- Maintains,
strengthens and expands the network of contact with all journalists
interested in information about ICRC activities in Somalia in collaboration
with the ICRC Regional Media Officer;
- Gathers regularly
information from the departments and the field;
- Maintains close
contact with ICRC and Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) Communication
members;
- Ensures adequate
reporting regarding the field trips;
- Ensures scanning of
media and social media for reports of interest on humanitarian
developments in Somalia;
- Raises awareness of
the ICRC, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, SRCS and International
Humanitarian Law (IHL) towards all ICRC's target populations;
- Organizes and
conducts briefings, dissemination sessions, workshops, seminars and public
relations events;
- Accompanies and/or
facilitates visits to the field for Media teams contracted locally and/or
via ICRC Geneva;
- Contributes to
planning and implementing ICRC's communication strategy;
- Contributes to
specific departmental reports when necessary;
- Conducts a proper
follow-up on the department’s budget and gives a feedback when required;
- Contributes to the
analysis and understanding of operational environment.
Minimum Requirements:
- University degree in
Media and Communication, Political Science or Marketing;
- Minimum of 3 years
work experience in a similar field of activity;
- Good knowledge of
the political, social and cultural assigned environment;
- Fluent in written
and spoken Somali and English;
- Proficiency in MS
Office Suite;
- Excellent
communication, reporting, analytical and presentation skills;
- Good knowledge of
the political, social and cultural assigned environment;
- Good knowledge of
the social media tools and environment;
- Ability to work
independently and travel frequently to Somalia.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons with the required experience are invited to submit their application letter and curriculum vitae to the Head of Human Resources Department, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sok_hrrec_services@icrc.org.
The closing date is 20th January, 2017.
Please indicate the position title in the subject line of your email message.
Note that only emailed applications will be considered.
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
International Committee of the Red Cross
Somalia Delegation
Denis Pritt Road
P.O. Box 73226, Nairobi
00200 – Kenya
E-mail address: sok_hrrec_services@icrc.org