Communication Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.





It also endeavors to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.





The ICRC's Somalia Delegation in Nairobi implements the institution's humanitarian activities in Somalia.



Communication Assistant – Nairobi





The Communication Assistant (Kenyan-based Resident/National position) will be responsible for ensuring the production of high-volume, high-quality communication products for the Delegation and contributes proactively to the definition of the ICRC’s communication strategy and tools.





He/she will be perform the following duties:



Main Responsibilities:

Produces public communication products and feature articles in Somali and in English;

Generate high quality social media content for the digital platforms;

Collaborates closely with the online editor and the production unit to review and/or correct the edited items;

Manages the planning of the productions in collaboration with the Unit members;

Maintains, strengthens and expands the network of contact with all journalists interested in information about ICRC activities in Somalia in collaboration with the ICRC Regional Media Officer;

Gathers regularly information from the departments and the field;

Maintains close contact with ICRC and Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) Communication members;

Ensures adequate reporting regarding the field trips;

Ensures scanning of media and social media for reports of interest on humanitarian developments in Somalia;

Raises awareness of the ICRC, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, SRCS and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) towards all ICRC's target populations;

Organizes and conducts briefings, dissemination sessions, workshops, seminars and public relations events;

Accompanies and/or facilitates visits to the field for Media teams contracted locally and/or via ICRC Geneva;

Contributes to planning and implementing ICRC's communication strategy;

Contributes to specific departmental reports when necessary;

Conducts a proper follow-up on the department’s budget and gives a feedback when required;

Contributes to the analysis and understanding of operational environment.

Minimum Requirements:

University degree in Media and Communication, Political Science or Marketing;

Minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar field of activity;

Good knowledge of the political, social and cultural assigned environment;

Fluent in written and spoken Somali and English;

Proficiency in MS Office Suite;

Excellent communication, reporting, analytical and presentation skills;

Good knowledge of the social media tools and environment;

Ability to work independently and travel frequently to Somalia.

How to Apply





Interested and qualified persons with the required experience are invited to submit their application letter and curriculum vitae to the Head of Human Resources Department, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sok_hrrec_services@icrc.org .





The closing date is 20th January, 2017.





Please indicate the position title in the subject line of your email message.



Note that only emailed applications will be considered.

