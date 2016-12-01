Clande left her p@nt!3s in our bedroom after S£X with my man- Angry Woman shares PHOTOs.Entertainment News 18:35
Saturday, 31 December 2016 - An estranged woman has shared photos of inner-wears that a clande left in the bedroom after having s3x with her man.
This is the worst thing that can happen to a woman.
Imagine going to the bedroom and finding out that your man was chewing another lady who left her inner-wears intentionally to embarrass you.
This is what the estranged woman posted.
See photos of what she found in the next page
Page 1 2