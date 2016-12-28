Citizen TV’s SK MACHARIA is a conman - See how he’s minting millions from jobless Kenyans.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - Media mogul, SK Macharia, has been exposed badly how he’s preying on jobless Kenyans to enrich himself.





The Royal Media Services owner has been advertising for Sales Reps in some of his media houses where applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee Ksh 1,000 job levy.





The advert has been running frequently in all his media outlets with the intention of getting as many applicants as possible.





One lady has…



