Citizen TV’s S3XY LILIAN MULI goes wild while on holiday in Zanzibar (See PHOTOs)

Friday, December 30, 2016 - Citizen TV’s sultry anchor, Lilian Muli, is on holiday at the beautiful island of Zanzibar and from the photos she has shared online, she is having the time of her life.





It is been quiet a year for the sassy lass who finally had the guts to call it quits on her marriage and filed for divorce from her abusive hubby of seven years, Moses Njuguna Kanene.





The TV siren filed the case at the Chief Magistrate’s court at Milimani in Nairobi on January 7, 2016 requesting her marriage to Mr. Kanene annulled.





She noted that Mr. Kanene is a man of “unpredictable moods, ungovernable temper and violent in nature,” and that he had absconded his duty as a husband or as a father.





Lilian has been sampling the best of Tanzania’s archipelago off the coast of East Africa from white sandy beaches, sweet sunny weather, exotic food and even alcohol to unwind.





