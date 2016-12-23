Catholic joins RAILA and warns UHURU never to sign the amendments - Kenya may burn

Friday December 23, 2016 - The Catholic Church has joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD in expressing dissatisfaction in the contentious amendments to the election laws, which were passed hurriedly by Jubilee MPs, urging President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign them into law.





In a statement to Kenyans, the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission (CJPC) condemned Jubilee MPs for supporting the amendment, saying the changes go against the spirit of the jointly negotiated electoral reforms that were announced in August 2016.





The Bishops pleaded with Uhuru never to assent to the amendments to avoid chaos and urged him to engage with Raila Odinga to..



