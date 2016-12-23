Catholic joins RAILA and warns UHURU never to sign the amendments - Kenya may burn

Catholic joins RAILA and warns UHURU never to sign the amendments - Kenya may burnEditor's Choice 08:58
Friday December 23, 2016 - The Catholic Church has joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD in expressing dissatisfaction in the contentious amendments to the election laws, which were passed hurriedly by Jubilee MPs, urging President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign them into law.
In a statement to Kenyans, the Catholic Justice and Peace Commission (CJPC) condemned Jubilee MPs for supporting the amendment, saying the changes go against the spirit of the jointly negotiated electoral reforms that were announced in August 2016.
The Bishops pleaded with Uhuru never to assent to the amendments to avoid chaos and urged him to engage with Raila Odinga to..
Page 1 2
who is RAILA? CAN you tell us what will happen in the event those bvrs fail. or in places where we don't have network.Or when the elections fail in those areas Raila and the like minded will accuse Uhuru.wont your catholic converts be where manual registers are used to confirm that no dead resurrects to vote or you dont belive your summons have worked to make them virtuous?