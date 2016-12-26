Capital FM’s S£XY SHARON MUNDIA is already pregnant after her wedding last month (PHOTO)

Monday, December 26, 2016 – S3xy Radio personality and fashion blogger, Sharon Mundia, who is popularly known as ‘This Is Ess’ is expecting.





The beautiful lass, who broke hearts of many men in Nairobi when she was engaged to a lucky chap by the name Lonina Leteipan, is expecting her first baby slightly over a month after walking down the aisle.





She took to her social media platforms to announce the exciting news, posting a photo dressed in a red dress that flaunted her growing baby bump alongside her hubby.





