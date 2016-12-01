Business Manager Job in Kenya - Channels

Business Manager Job in Kenya - ChannelsJobs and Careers 02:32
Business Manager - Channels
Reporting to: Head of Business
The Business Manager - Channels is responsible for the growth of the Alternative Banking Services through merchants and agency banking.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Formulating and
implementing alternate business channels strategies for all customer
segments to achieve effective channel use, sales and customer satisfaction
targets.
- Proactively
identifying opportunities for business growth and revenues through
acquiring of agents and merchants.
- Respond to queries
from the Merchants, Internal customers and the CBK within the agreed SLAs.
- Managing
relationships through Engaging and managing merchants, agency, vendors and
third party potential partner relationships through the product life
cycle.
- Driving and managing
cross selling of all retail products and services through the alternative
channels.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Degree in business
or related field
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience in acquiring business
- Knowledge of Central
Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules
- Attention to detail
- Thorough knowledge
of bank’s products and services
- Strong sales and
relationship building skills
Other Requirements
- Certificate of good
conduct
- Clean credit history
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV with a cover letter, contact details, 3 referees and expected remuneration tojobs@darajabank.co.ke clearly indicating the job title on the subject line.
Closing date for the applications will be 26th December, 2016.
