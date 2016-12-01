Business Manager Job in Kenya - Channels

Daraja Microfinance Bank



Business Manager - Channels



Reporting to: Head of Business



The Business Manager - Channels is responsible for the growth of the Alternative Banking Services through merchants and agency banking.



Key Roles and Responsibilities

Formulating and implementing alternate business channels strategies for all customer segments to achieve effective channel use, sales and customer satisfaction targets.

Proactively identifying opportunities for business growth and revenues through acquiring of agents and merchants.

Respond to queries from the Merchants, Internal customers and the CBK within the agreed SLAs.

Managing relationships through Engaging and managing merchants, agency, vendors and third party potential partner relationships through the product life cycle.

Driving and managing cross selling of all retail products and services through the alternative channels.

Key Skills and Competencies

Degree in business or related field

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in acquiring business

Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules

Attention to detail

Thorough knowledge of bank’s products and services

Strong sales and relationship building skills

Other Requirements

Certificate of good conduct

Clean credit history