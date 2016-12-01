Business Manager Job in Kenya - Channels

The Kenyan DAILY POST 02:32

Daraja Microfinance Bank

Business Manager - Channels
 
Reporting to: Head of Business
 
The Business Manager - Channels is responsible for the growth of the Alternative Banking Services through merchants and agency banking.
 
Key Roles and Responsibilities
  • Formulating and implementing alternate business channels strategies for all customer segments to achieve effective channel use, sales and customer satisfaction targets.
  • Proactively identifying opportunities for business growth and revenues through acquiring of agents and merchants.
  • Respond to queries from the Merchants, Internal customers and the CBK within the agreed SLAs.
  • Managing relationships through Engaging and managing merchants, agency, vendors and third party potential partner relationships through the product life cycle.
  • Driving and managing cross selling of all retail products and services through the alternative channels.
Key Skills and Competencies
  • Degree in business or related field
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in acquiring business
  • Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules
  • Attention to detail
  • Thorough knowledge of bank’s products and services
  • Strong sales and relationship building skills
Other Requirements
  • Certificate of good conduct
  • Clean credit history

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV with a cover letter, contact details, 3 referees and expected remuneration tojobs@darajabank.co.ke clearly indicating the job title on the subject line. 

Closing date for the applications will be 26th December, 2016.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno