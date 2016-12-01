BRAINS AT WORK! See this ingenious trick KAMBAs are using to fix tyres (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - These Kenyan mechanics have wowed many with this cool trick they are using to fix car tyres.

From the video below, one guy is seen pouring some flammable liquid along the rim then ignites it and in a fraction of a second the tyre is fixed.

The theory behind it is that the rapid expansion of burning gases (also known as an explosion) will spread the tire sidewalls and reset the beads on the rim surface. 

Check out this cool trick below.

