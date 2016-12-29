Boy Child under siege as only 4 boys appear in top 20 of 2016 KCSE results - Best Tweets.

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - As Kenyans continue to digest the 2016 KCSE results released on Thursday by Education CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, one thing is clear, the boy child is under siege.





Out of top 20 positions 16 were girls, a change from the norm over the years.





The dismal performance among boys has raised concerns that society has focused on empowering the girl child at the expense of boys.





Or it could be that boys used to cheat more given that this year, there was no single case of cheating reported.





That number of straight As dropped from over 3,000 last year to only 141 this year is a shocking revelation of the…



