Blow to RAILA ODINGA as UHURU legalizes his plan to rig the 2017 polls - Game Over!

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD has suffered a career threatening blow after Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee succeeded in passing the draconian amendments to the election laws.





The new amendment to the election laws will now allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use manual voter identification and transmission of election results instead of Electronic Voter Identification Devices (EVID) and Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.





The..



