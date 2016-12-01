Bishop cautions UHURU/ RUTO and RAILA ODINGA against fanning bloodshed in 2017.

Monday December 26, 2016 - Mombasa Catholic Archbishop, Martin Kivuva, has warned CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta against fuelling animosity among Kenyans due to their hardline political stands.





Speaking before a Christmas mass service at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Kivuva challenged leaders to defuse the rising political tension in the country through a give-and-take negotiation process.





“We know as Catholic bishops it is the...



