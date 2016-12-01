Big blow to UHURU in Nyanza as ONGERI dumps him and supports RAILA ODINGA

Monday December 26, 2016 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dream of being re-elected in 2017 has suffered a major setback after his point man in Kisii County dumped him for CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





In an interview with one local daily, former Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Sam Ongeri, said he had decided to quit Jubilee because of encouraging corruption and tribalism.





“Let it be known that from today, I have officially quit the Jubilee Party.”





“I am heading to the party which the Gusii people want to support in the coming elections,” he said.





When asked why he..



