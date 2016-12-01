Big blow to RAILA as he loses another member of his ‘family’ few days to the end of the year

...Thursday, saying he will seek the Jubilee Party ticket to run for Kisii Governor in 2017.





The Kisii firebrand accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of literally pushing him out of ODM.





However, he thanked the President and his Deputy for offering him refuge in Jubilee Party.





“Everybody must have a home at any given time.”





“I have joined the right team and we will stop at anything but victory in the 2017 General Election,” Obure said on Thursday after JP meeting in Kisii Town.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



