BETTY KYALLO’s clande, JOHO, lives like a king! We take you inside his lavish home (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - Flamboyant Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is among wealthy politicians in Coast and that’s why he told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, that they can’t afford to “buy him” with brown envelopes like other broke and greedy politicians.





Joho’s source of wealth has been shrouded in mystery with rumours going round that he is a drug dealer who has messed up the lives of many youths in Mombasa.





He has also been alleged to be doing other illegal businesses like importing counterfeit goods with his elder brother.





Photos of Joho’s lavish home have emerged online and the man is living the life.





Just check out the photos in the next page