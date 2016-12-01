Banking Jobs in Kenya - Odyssey Capital

Job Vacancy: Driver

Job Description: Driver is expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi as well as transport Odyssey Staff to different areas.

Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000 
Responsibilities
  • Picking up and delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.
  • Ask for feedback on provided services and resolve clients’ complaints
  • Collect payments or make payments on behalf of the company where possible.
  • Update relevant parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone
  • Transport Odyssey staff going out for meetings
  • Perform routine maintenance on car.
  • Keep the car clean at all times.
Requisite Skills:
  • Good driving record with no traffic violations
  • Familiarity of formal traffic routes in Nairobi
  • Knowledge and adherence of traffic rules
  • Excellent organizational, time management and Customer relations skills
  • Positive attitude towards work and people
Job Vacancy: Delivery Rider

Job Description: Delivery Rider expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi.

Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000
 
Lunch allowance shall be provided.

Responsibilities
  • Picking up and delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.
  • Ask for feedback on provided services and resolve clients’ complaints
  • Collect payments or make payments on behalf of the company where possible.
  • Update relevant parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone
  • Perform routine maintenance on motorcycle.
  • Keep the motorbike clean at all times.
Requisite Skills:
  • Good driving record with no traffic violations
  • Familiarity of formal and informal traffic routes in Nairobi
  • Knowledge and adherence of traffic rules
  • Excellent organizational, time management and Customer relations skills
  • Positive attitude towards work and people
Email your application to info@odysseyafricapital.com

   

