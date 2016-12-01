Banking Jobs in Kenya - Odyssey Capital

Banking Jobs in Kenya - Odyssey CapitalJobs and Careers 03:21
Job Vacancy: Driver
Job Description: Driver is expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi as well as transport Odyssey Staff to different areas.
Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000
Responsibilities
- Picking up and
delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices
or departments.
- Ask for feedback on
provided services and resolve clients’ complaints
- Collect payments or
make payments on behalf of the company where possible.
- Update relevant
parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone
- Transport Odyssey
staff going out for meetings
- Perform routine
maintenance on car.
- Keep the car clean
at all times.
Requisite Skills:
- Good driving record
with no traffic violations
- Familiarity of
formal traffic routes in Nairobi
- Knowledge and
adherence of traffic rules
- Excellent
organizational, time management and Customer relations skills
- Positive attitude
towards work and people
Job Vacancy: Delivery Rider
Job Description: Delivery Rider expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi.
Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000
Lunch allowance shall be provided.
Responsibilities
- Picking up and
delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices
or departments.
- Ask for feedback on
provided services and resolve clients’ complaints
- Collect payments or
make payments on behalf of the company where possible.
- Update relevant
parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone
- Perform routine
maintenance on motorcycle.
- Keep the motorbike
clean at all times.
Requisite Skills:
- Good driving record
with no traffic violations
- Familiarity of
formal and informal traffic routes in Nairobi
- Knowledge and
adherence of traffic rules
- Excellent
organizational, time management and Customer relations skills
- Positive attitude
towards work and people