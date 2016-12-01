Banking Jobs in Kenya - Odyssey Capital

Odyssey Capital



Job Vacancy: Driver



Job Description: Driver is expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi as well as transport Odyssey Staff to different areas.



Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000

Responsibilities

Picking up and delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.

Ask for feedback on provided services and resolve clients’ complaints

Collect payments or make payments on behalf of the company where possible.

Update relevant parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone

Transport Odyssey staff going out for meetings

Perform routine maintenance on car.

Keep the car clean at all times.

Requisite Skills:

Good driving record with no traffic violations

Familiarity of formal traffic routes in Nairobi

Knowledge and adherence of traffic rules

Excellent organizational, time management and Customer relations skills

Positive attitude towards work and people

Job Vacancy: Delivery Rider



Job Description: Delivery Rider expected to deliver and collect a wide variety of items to different addresses / locations different routes within Nairobi.



Salary Band: Kshs 0 – 15,000



Lunch allowance shall be provided.





Responsibilities

Picking up and delivering messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments.

Ask for feedback on provided services and resolve clients’ complaints

Collect payments or make payments on behalf of the company where possible.

Update relevant parties on pick-up and delivery assignments through mobile phone

Perform routine maintenance on motorcycle.

Keep the motorbike clean at all times.

Requisite Skills:

Good driving record with no traffic violations

Familiarity of formal and informal traffic routes in Nairobi

Knowledge and adherence of traffic rules

Excellent organizational, time management and Customer relations skills

Positive attitude towards work and people

Email your application to

info@odysseyafricapital.com