Banking Jobs in Kenya - Jamii Bora Bank

Banking Jobs in Kenya - Jamii Bora BankJobs and Careers 01:39
Reports To: Team Leader ICT
Core Value Behaviors
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Innovation: “We are driven by creativity, innovation and continuous improvement"
Professionalism: "We are qualified, skilled and committed to serve our customers"
Integrity: "How we do business is as important as the business we do so we do the right thing always"
Job Purpose: The role holder will be responsible for Core Banking System support, some selected applications and play a key role in various applications integration internally and also externally with corporate customers.
Key Responsibilities
- Perform core banking
database administration.
- Support and ensure
core banking system uptime.
- Perform
implementation or upgrade of banking application within head office and
branches.
- Manage resolution of
systems related problems to the core banking and clearing systems.
- Manage system
implementation/upgrades of the core banking system and proper change
management on systems.
- Ensure that core
banking and clearing systems are protected and properly secured.
- To perform any other
duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and objective.
Main Activities
- Ensure effective and
efficient systems development processes are in place and adopted.
- Perform research on
systems development tools, and report results and recommendations.
- Manage and execute
the systems development life cycles to produce safe and efficient systems
with high quality.
- Oversee systems
implementation, and evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of systems,
and report anomalies
- Design and generate
reports/returns according to user specification with the key objective of
delivering reports that will assist in decision making and control.
- Develop and maintain
documentation/manuals on system configuration or setup.
- Carry out technical
user training as required to enable users interpret the reports.
- Assist in preparing
system definition/specification by the users highlighting technical
requirements.
- Carry-out analysis
of the requirements and recommend solutions to address user requirements.
- Design the core
banking system according to user specification.
- Carry out technical
user training in respect to these systems so that the business can utilize
them.
- Roll-out piloted
systems to the bank’s branches and users.
- Provide test systems
for UAT and ensure that functions/features are tested before being put on
the live system.
- Make changes to
system configuration and parameters to accommodate business and
technological requirements.
- Secure systems by
putting adequate controls and restrict access to programs by users in
accordance to the requirements of the bank.
- Interact with various
corporate customers and develop appropriate solutions to integrate their
systems to the bank (Business to Business.)
Qualification and Experience Requirements
- University degree in
Computer Science/IT
- At least 3 years
working experience in supporting banking systems. (BR.NET added advantage)
- Excellent knowledge
of relational databases specifically MS-SQL
- Ability to tolerate
stress and achieve objectives despite difficulties
Job Title: Team Leader, IT
Reports To: Head of IT & Operations
Core Value Behaviors
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Innovation: “We are driven by creativity, innovation and continuous improvement"
Professionalism: "We are qualified, skilled and committed to serve our customers"
Integrity: "How we do business is as important as the business we do so we do the right thing always"
Job Purpose: The Team Leader, IT directs, manages, supervises and coordinates the activities and operations of the Information Technology department including hardware, software, network, telephone, and computer systems administration; identifies, recommends, develops, implements, and supports cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization so as to achieve the banks Trade Bank’s strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank.”
Key Responsibilities
- Lead management
responsibility for the provision of professional high quality IT solutions
including systems development, implementation, IT support services, and
strategic planning of future IT requirements for the bank
- Providing expert
level technical, analytical advice, and skills in the strategic
development of complex technology and software to support programs of work
- Providing strategic
and professional leadership on information technology projects and
development. Using considerable experience to be the lead expert for web,
database, data warehouse, data reporting systems, and data migration
- To provide the
senior management responsibility for the monitoring, support, maintenance,
and security of multiple management information system
Main Activities
- Develop and maintain
Information Technology & Management strategy in line with stakeholder
needs and in keeping up with current best practice for the bank
- Ensure Information
technology and management are in-line with agreed strategy and policy
- Ensure that policy
and strategy is in compliance with legislation and standards
- Manage the
development plans for ongoing integration, upkeep and improvement of Core
banking, IT systems; the commissioning of appropriate and cost effective
procurement and contractual arrangements
- Management of
project and system dependencies at planning, implementation and support
stages
- Manage the day to
day operations of IT systems, ensuring that planning, end-user impact,
change management, training, quality management are properly addressed and
monitored to ensure that deadlines, budgets and service levels are met and
results delivered
- Manage the
relationships with (and between) external agencies and suppliers, ensuring
contracts and service levels are negotiated in line with strategic aims
and financial constraints and ongoing service is in-line with agreed
contracts
- Manage the annual
Information Management budget and any associated fund
- Responsible for the
review, audit and prioritization of all information management tools,
including the replacement cycle of information technology hardware
- Organise and
implement servicing and support of all Foundation IT systems to agreed
service level standards
- Line manage and develop
the Information Management team, working with them to plan and prioritise
their workloads, set objectives, conduct appraisals and supported to
continually improve their performance and results
- Develop and maintain
the Major Incident & Business Continuity plan for IT and to implement
measures designed to safeguard the Information Technology and Management
needs of the Foundation in the event of major incidents or disasters
Qualification and Experience Requirements
- Relevant degree and
evidence of continuous professional development in an IT role
- Demonstrable
experience and evidence of success in an information management role with
multiple stakeholder groups
- Formal project
management training and experience
- Knowledge of CRM
data and database systems
- Understanding of
data security and other compliance responsibilities
- Experience of
commissioning services from third parties and managing relationships with
suppliers and contractors
- Previous line
management experience
Job Title:Relationship Manager
Reports To: Team Leader, Trade Finance
Core Value Behaviors
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Innovation: “We are driven by creativity, innovation and continuous improvement"
Professionalism: "We are qualified, skilled and committed to serve our customers"
Integrity: "How we do business is as important as the business we do so we do the right thing always"
Job Purpose: The RM, Trade Finance will be the main driver for the development, management and overall business development activities in trade finance so as to achieve the banks Trade Bank’s strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank.”
Key Responsibilities
- Business planning
and growth (deposits and lending) as well as customer growth and retention
- Management
information reporting and integrity
- Portfolio management
resulting in a quality sector book
- Quality of service
in customer engagement • Engagement with branches to drive the Trade Bank
strategy and achieve deliverables
Main Activities
Sales & Business Development:
- Full responsibility
for trade finance products and all business development activities in
trade
- Develop business
opportunities and monitor sector’s activities in line with the Trade
Bank’s long-term strategic and annual business plans and ensure that the
Trade Bank remains competitive within the specific sector and promptly
reacts to changing market conditions and customer needs
- Adopt the
Relationship Management Framework fully in order to achieve targets and
deliverables thereby increasing the Bank’s ability to increase the flow of
business and generate deposits, lending and revenues from existing and new
customers in line with the Trade Bank strategy
- Ensure full
compliance with the Bank’s Credit Policy, Central Bank of Kenya guidelines
and appropriate provisions of the Banking Act with respect to lending
- Appraise, review,
validate and process applications in a timely manner.
- Work closely with
the Trade Bank Relationship Officers to maintain a high degree of Business
development, Relationship management and Customer service at the branch
level
- Cross – selling bank
services {FDR, Trade finance, salary processing, corporate clearing, forex
etc.}
- Collection of market
intelligence information local competition, products and levels of service
- Maintain good
quality loan book by ensuring arrears on normal and watch accounts are
collected promptly and as well Excess management (Overdrawn accounts,
accounts above sanctioned limit, ENC’s etc.)
- Maintain and
actively mine from the database of Enterprise Clients that they manage
- To perform any other
duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and objective such as
regular attendance of training sessions as well as training of branch
staff with regards to their specific sectors
Strategic Marketing
- Embed strategic
marketing by focusing on how to develop competitive advantage into the
changing marketplace and leveraging on the Trade Bank’s distinctive
capabilities to drive value
- Enhance creation by
creating, communicating, delivering, and offering solutions that have
value for customers, shareholders and partners
- Build the Jamii Bora
Brand to ensure that the bank is top of mind as a Trade Bank
- Strategic product
development
- Enhance relationship
marketing and management – to establish, maintain, and enhance
relationships with customers and other partners, at a profit, so that the
both the customer and bank objectives are met achieved by a mutual
exchange and fulfillment of the brand promise
Strategic customer experience
- Key driver for not
only customer satisfaction, but building a base of promoters by enhancing
positive customer experience and advocacy to drive competitive advantage,
leading to faster organic growth and lower cost
- Create a
differentiated customer experience design, tailored to target customer
needs and optimize customer interactions with the brand, offerings, and
touch points to consistently deliver and make continuous improvements to
the design
- Link sales and
service and embed customer service culture as the bedrock to grow the
balance sheet
Qualification and Experience Requirements
- University Degree –
Upper second or GPA 3.0
- Proficiency in
computer use including MS Office tools and banking systems
- At least 5 years
banking experience 3 of which should be in a sales or relationship
management role
- AKIB or any other
professional banking certification will an added advantage
- Experience with
customer management, marketing and relationship management
Job Title:Marketing Manager
Reports To: Head of Business Development
Core Value Behaviors
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”
Innovation: “We are driven by creativity, innovation and continuous improvement"
Professionalism: "We are qualified, skilled and committed to serve our customers"
Integrity: "How we do business is as important as the business we do so we do the right thing always"
Job Purpose: The Marketing Manager will be the main driver for the marketing, Public Relations and communication strategy and will contribute to the bank strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank”
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and execute
the banks branding strategy to ensure clear and visible standard brand
application, signage, merchandising, stationery across the network
- Develop and
implement events Management strategy including management of bank events
such as Press conferences, product & branch launches, media briefs
both externally & internally
- Development and
execution of the banks social media and website strategy to ensure
development of an up-to-date and informative website & social media
platforms; development & execution of the social media strategy
Main Activities
- Embed strategic
marketing by implementing digital marketing, events, campaigns and brand
awareness by focusing on how to develop competitive advantage into the
changing marketplace and leveraging on the banks distinctive capabilities
to drive value
- Design and implement
the Jamii Bora Bank brand strategy
- Enhance creation by
creating, communicating, delivering, and offering solutions that have
value for customers, shareholders and partners
- Build the Jamii Bora
Brand to ensure that the bank is top of mind as an enterprise bank
- Develop the go to
market strategy for new and existing products and develop and execute
above the line and below the line brand and product awareness strategies
- Set up, maintain and
develop processes necessary to support all activities in the area of
Marketing, Communications and Public Relations and regularly
- Create
marketing/public relations strategy that will allow JBB leadership to
cultivate and enhance meaningful relationships with targeted, high-level
external audiences, including the media and key stakeholders, including
corporate and government partners
- Develop all elements
of JBB’s social business, designing and driving JBB social media strategy
and tactics
- Oversee development
of all JBB’s print communications including the annual report, marketing
collateral materials and electronic communications including JBB’s website
and new media
- • Actively engage,
cultivate, and manage press relationships to ensure coverage surrounding
JBB programs, special events, public announcements, and other projects
- • Establishes and
maintains a consistent corporate image throughout all product lines,
promotional materials, and events
- • Design and create
product/service awareness material to ensure availability of product
fliers & posters and adoption of cost effective platforms such as
website, social media
- • Development and
execution of the banks social media and website strategy to ensure
development of an up-to-date and informative website & social media
platforms; development & execution of the social media strategy
- • Develop and
implement internal and external communications strategy, including design
and content management for internal e-newsletter (Jamii Yetu), development
of Press Releases, customer email bursts, bulk SMS content, posters and
fliers
- • Develop Corporate
Social Responsibility policy and oversee the implementation through the
CSR board
- • To perform any
other duty as assigned to them in line with the organization goals and
objective
Qualification and Experience Requirements
- University degree-
Upper second class Honors or 3.0 GPA.
- Relevant
professional qualification – Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is an
added advantage
- Demonstrated
experience and leadership in managing comprehensive strategic marketing
and communications, media relations, and marketing programs
- Minimum five years
experience in a middle to senior management role either in-house or with
an agency
Go to http://www.jamiiborabank.co.ke/careers to apply online