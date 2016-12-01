Banking Jobs in Kenya - Jamii Bora Bank

Jamii Bora Bank



Job Title: Banking Application Officer



Reports To: Team Leader ICT



Core Value Behaviors

Teamwork: ”We work together to make Jamii Bora better”



Innovation: “We are driven by creativity, innovation and continuous improvement"



Professionalism: "We are qualified, skilled and committed to serve our customers"



Integrity: "How we do business is as important as the business we do so we do the right thing always"









Job Purpose: The role holder will be responsible for Core Banking System support, some selected applications and play a key role in various applications integration internally and also externally with corporate customers.



Key Responsibilities

Perform core banking database administration.

Support and ensure core banking system uptime.

Perform implementation or upgrade of banking application within head office and branches.

Manage resolution of systems related problems to the core banking and clearing systems.

Manage system implementation/upgrades of the core banking system and proper change management on systems.

Ensure that core banking and clearing systems are protected and properly secured.

To perform any other duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and objective.

Main Activities

Ensure effective and efficient systems development processes are in place and adopted.

Perform research on systems development tools, and report results and recommendations.

Manage and execute the systems development life cycles to produce safe and efficient systems with high quality.

Oversee systems implementation, and evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of systems, and report anomalies

Design and generate reports/returns according to user specification with the key objective of delivering reports that will assist in decision making and control.

Develop and maintain documentation/manuals on system configuration or setup.

Carry out technical user training as required to enable users interpret the reports.

Assist in preparing system definition/specification by the users highlighting technical requirements.

Carry-out analysis of the requirements and recommend solutions to address user requirements.

Design the core banking system according to user specification.

Carry out technical user training in respect to these systems so that the business can utilize them.

Roll-out piloted systems to the bank’s branches and users.

Provide test systems for UAT and ensure that functions/features are tested before being put on the live system.

Make changes to system configuration and parameters to accommodate business and technological requirements.

Secure systems by putting adequate controls and restrict access to programs by users in accordance to the requirements of the bank.

Interact with various corporate customers and develop appropriate solutions to integrate their systems to the bank (Business to Business.)

Qualification and Experience Requirements

University degree in Computer Science/IT

At least 3 years working experience in supporting banking systems. (BR.NET added advantage)

Excellent knowledge of relational databases specifically MS-SQL

Ability to tolerate stress and achieve objectives despite difficulties

Job Title: Team Leader, IT



Reports To: Head of IT & Operations



Job Purpose: The Team Leader, IT directs, manages, supervises and coordinates the activities and operations of the Information Technology department including hardware, software, network, telephone, and computer systems administration; identifies, recommends, develops, implements, and supports cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization so as to achieve the banks Trade Bank’s strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank.”



Key Responsibilities

Lead management responsibility for the provision of professional high quality IT solutions including systems development, implementation, IT support services, and strategic planning of future IT requirements for the bank

Providing expert level technical, analytical advice, and skills in the strategic development of complex technology and software to support programs of work

Providing strategic and professional leadership on information technology projects and development. Using considerable experience to be the lead expert for web, database, data warehouse, data reporting systems, and data migration

To provide the senior management responsibility for the monitoring, support, maintenance, and security of multiple management information system

Main Activities

Develop and maintain Information Technology & Management strategy in line with stakeholder needs and in keeping up with current best practice for the bank

Ensure Information technology and management are in-line with agreed strategy and policy

Ensure that policy and strategy is in compliance with legislation and standards

Manage the development plans for ongoing integration, upkeep and improvement of Core banking, IT systems; the commissioning of appropriate and cost effective procurement and contractual arrangements

Management of project and system dependencies at planning, implementation and support stages

Manage the day to day operations of IT systems, ensuring that planning, end-user impact, change management, training, quality management are properly addressed and monitored to ensure that deadlines, budgets and service levels are met and results delivered

Manage the relationships with (and between) external agencies and suppliers, ensuring contracts and service levels are negotiated in line with strategic aims and financial constraints and ongoing service is in-line with agreed contracts

Manage the annual Information Management budget and any associated fund

Responsible for the review, audit and prioritization of all information management tools, including the replacement cycle of information technology hardware

Organise and implement servicing and support of all Foundation IT systems to agreed service level standards

Line manage and develop the Information Management team, working with them to plan and prioritise their workloads, set objectives, conduct appraisals and supported to continually improve their performance and results

Develop and maintain the Major Incident & Business Continuity plan for IT and to implement measures designed to safeguard the Information Technology and Management needs of the Foundation in the event of major incidents or disasters

Qualification and Experience Requirements

Relevant degree and evidence of continuous professional development in an IT role

Demonstrable experience and evidence of success in an information management role with multiple stakeholder groups

Formal project management training and experience

Knowledge of CRM data and database systems

Understanding of data security and other compliance responsibilities

Experience of commissioning services from third parties and managing relationships with suppliers and contractors

Previous line management experience

Job Title: Relationship Manager



Reports To: Team Leader, Trade Finance



Job Purpose: The RM, Trade Finance will be the main driver for the development, management and overall business development activities in trade finance so as to achieve the banks Trade Bank’s strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank.”



Key Responsibilities

Business planning and growth (deposits and lending) as well as customer growth and retention

Management information reporting and integrity

Portfolio management resulting in a quality sector book

Quality of service in customer engagement • Engagement with branches to drive the Trade Bank strategy and achieve deliverables

Main Activities



Sales & Business Development:

Full responsibility for trade finance products and all business development activities in trade

Develop business opportunities and monitor sector’s activities in line with the Trade Bank’s long-term strategic and annual business plans and ensure that the Trade Bank remains competitive within the specific sector and promptly reacts to changing market conditions and customer needs

Adopt the Relationship Management Framework fully in order to achieve targets and deliverables thereby increasing the Bank’s ability to increase the flow of business and generate deposits, lending and revenues from existing and new customers in line with the Trade Bank strategy

Ensure full compliance with the Bank’s Credit Policy, Central Bank of Kenya guidelines and appropriate provisions of the Banking Act with respect to lending

Appraise, review, validate and process applications in a timely manner.

Work closely with the Trade Bank Relationship Officers to maintain a high degree of Business development, Relationship management and Customer service at the branch level

Cross – selling bank services {FDR, Trade finance, salary processing, corporate clearing, forex etc.}

Collection of market intelligence information local competition, products and levels of service

Maintain good quality loan book by ensuring arrears on normal and watch accounts are collected promptly and as well Excess management (Overdrawn accounts, accounts above sanctioned limit, ENC’s etc.)

Maintain and actively mine from the database of Enterprise Clients that they manage

To perform any other duty as assigned in line with the organization goals and objective such as regular attendance of training sessions as well as training of branch staff with regards to their specific sectors

Strategic Marketing

Embed strategic marketing by focusing on how to develop competitive advantage into the changing marketplace and leveraging on the Trade Bank’s distinctive capabilities to drive value

Enhance creation by creating, communicating, delivering, and offering solutions that have value for customers, shareholders and partners

Build the Jamii Bora Brand to ensure that the bank is top of mind as a Trade Bank

Strategic product development

Enhance relationship marketing and management – to establish, maintain, and enhance relationships with customers and other partners, at a profit, so that the both the customer and bank objectives are met achieved by a mutual exchange and fulfillment of the brand promise

Strategic customer experience

Key driver for not only customer satisfaction, but building a base of promoters by enhancing positive customer experience and advocacy to drive competitive advantage, leading to faster organic growth and lower cost

Create a differentiated customer experience design, tailored to target customer needs and optimize customer interactions with the brand, offerings, and touch points to consistently deliver and make continuous improvements to the design

Link sales and service and embed customer service culture as the bedrock to grow the balance sheet

Qualification and Experience Requirements

University Degree – Upper second or GPA 3.0

Proficiency in computer use including MS Office tools and banking systems

At least 5 years banking experience 3 of which should be in a sales or relationship management role

AKIB or any other professional banking certification will an added advantage

Experience with customer management, marketing and relationship management

Job Title: Marketing Manager



Reports To: Head of Business Development



Job Purpose: The Marketing Manager will be the main driver for the marketing, Public Relations and communication strategy and will contribute to the bank strategy to “grow market share by building our reputation as an efficient, innovative and customer centric enterprise bank”



Key Responsibilities

Develop and execute the banks branding strategy to ensure clear and visible standard brand application, signage, merchandising, stationery across the network

Develop and implement events Management strategy including management of bank events such as Press conferences, product & branch launches, media briefs both externally & internally

Development and execution of the banks social media and website strategy to ensure development of an up-to-date and informative website & social media platforms; development & execution of the social media strategy

Main Activities

Embed strategic marketing by implementing digital marketing, events, campaigns and brand awareness by focusing on how to develop competitive advantage into the changing marketplace and leveraging on the banks distinctive capabilities to drive value

Design and implement the Jamii Bora Bank brand strategy

Enhance creation by creating, communicating, delivering, and offering solutions that have value for customers, shareholders and partners

Build the Jamii Bora Brand to ensure that the bank is top of mind as an enterprise bank

Develop the go to market strategy for new and existing products and develop and execute above the line and below the line brand and product awareness strategies

Set up, maintain and develop processes necessary to support all activities in the area of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations and regularly

Create marketing/public relations strategy that will allow JBB leadership to cultivate and enhance meaningful relationships with targeted, high-level external audiences, including the media and key stakeholders, including corporate and government partners

Develop all elements of JBB’s social business, designing and driving JBB social media strategy and tactics

Oversee development of all JBB’s print communications including the annual report, marketing collateral materials and electronic communications including JBB’s website and new media

• Actively engage, cultivate, and manage press relationships to ensure coverage surrounding JBB programs, special events, public announcements, and other projects

• Establishes and maintains a consistent corporate image throughout all product lines, promotional materials, and events

• Design and create product/service awareness material to ensure availability of product fliers & posters and adoption of cost effective platforms such as website, social media

• Development and execution of the banks social media and website strategy to ensure development of an up-to-date and informative website & social media platforms; development & execution of the social media strategy

• Develop and implement internal and external communications strategy, including design and content management for internal e-newsletter (Jamii Yetu), development of Press Releases, customer email bursts, bulk SMS content, posters and fliers

• Develop Corporate Social Responsibility policy and oversee the implementation through the CSR board

• To perform any other duty as assigned to them in line with the organization goals and objective

Qualification and Experience Requirements

University degree- Upper second class Honors or 3.0 GPA.

Relevant professional qualification – Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) is an added advantage

Demonstrated experience and leadership in managing comprehensive strategic marketing and communications, media relations, and marketing programs

Minimum five years experience in a middle to senior management role either in-house or with an agency

