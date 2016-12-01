Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative BankJobs and Careers 02:39
UNIX & Storage Engineer
Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.
We seek individuals who will provide guidance, standards and statements of direction for the bank’s server/storage farms in line with the banks desire to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
This requires good analysis and ongoing knowledge of current and changing business, financial (budgetary) and technological environments and the ability to translate those environments into blueprints to lead the migration to the new environment.
The UNIX & Storage Engineer will be responsible for end-to-end and proactive UNIX servers including storage, backup solutions design & administration, performance monitoring & management of server, storage & backup of Infrastructure, and general ICT systems.
This will involve setting up of optimal performance bench marks and use of modern and appropriate tools coupled with best practice.
The holder will also ensure high systems availability and improvements to meet business growth demands, ensure timely intervention by key stake holders, improved performance, enhanced system security, business continuity and competitiveness in product and service development.
The Role
Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:
The Role
Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:
- Monitor performance
and manage parameters to provide fast responses to the various
applications and databases running on the infrastructure stack. This
includes systems logs, events and event correlation and maintaining
performance statistics and setting baseline statistics
- Monitor and manage
the high availability components including powerHA, GPFS for mission critical
servers.
- Develop, manage and
test back-up and recovery plans and ensuring that storage, archiving,
back-up and recovery procedures are functioning properly
- Allocate and manage
Data Storage Systems including SAN, NAS, Tape Libraries, etc and perform
server/storage tasks such as systems design, capacity planning,
maintenance, trouble shooting, and change control activities.
- Take lead role in
the various I.T. audits in providing necessary information and enforcing
closure of audit, change management and compliance issues
- Manage key I.T.
risks for all servers, storage & backup sub-systems and ensure proper
mitigation.
- Take lead role in
BCP and disaster recovery preparedness through periodic testing as
scheduled, update of disaster recovery procedures and sharing the results
with management
- Team up with
applications support, development and DBA team in the development,
implementation, management applications, infrastructure, and monitor
system health in order to proactively identify weaknesses and address
them.
- Create new
LPARs using best practice, ensure compliance with IBM license
agreements and maintain upgrades and critical patches
- Create and maintain
infrastructure documentation, including security standards, procedures
& definitions and maintain all technical documentation relating to
server/storage management.
- Communicate
regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure
system integrity and security.
- Establish and
maintain business relationships with vendors, consultants and other
outside entities providing services to the bank. monitor performance of
the SLAs to ensure that the server 7 storage stacks gets maximum value
from the services
- Handle queries from
application/DBA support, resolve problems in a timely manner and advice
accordingly.
- 24/7 availability
for support of the bank’s mission critical systems.
- Continually monitor
security events in the systems, take corrective actions and generate
reports for management.
- Keep abreast of
latest security, legislation, regulations, advisories, alerts and
vulnerabilities and plan proactive actions accordingly.
Skills, Competencies and Experience
The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:
- Bachelor’s degree in
Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related
field from a recognized university.
- Minimum of 3 years’
experience in a similar role with hands on experience in planning, systems
analysis, design, support and development in server/storage/backup infrastructure.
- A specialist in IT/
Engineering background with competences in EMC storage, Linux, IBM AIX,
IBM DS8800, IBM TSM and project management.
- Excellent knowledge
of ICT system architectures, platforms and Infrastructure.
- Strong analytical
skills; ability to analyze and correlate complex data.
- Good knowledge of
various storage and server performance monitoring tools.
- Ability to
effectively communicate complex technical issues.
- Excellent knowledge
of the bank’s information security policy and the legal implications.
How to apply
If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.keindicating the job reference number USE/ICT/2017 by 2nd January, 2017.
Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analyst
Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.
The ideal candidate should possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of AML Law, guidelines and procedures and be able to demonstrate the practical application and practice of the same.
The ideal candidate should possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of AML Law, guidelines and procedures and be able to demonstrate the practical application and practice of the same.
She/he should demonstrate the ability to meet customer needs and collaborate with diverse teams.This position requires flexibility, creativity and the ability to operate in a team environment.
The person must be highly motivated with strong analytical skills and should be able to operate in a fast paced and fluid environment with extensive experience in communicating analytic findings to diverse audiences.
Reporting to the Head of Compliance, the AML Analyst will be responsible for ensuring efficient identification, monitoring and timely reporting of suspicious activities and transactions in the Bank.
Reporting to the Head of Compliance, the AML Analyst will be responsible for ensuring efficient identification, monitoring and timely reporting of suspicious activities and transactions in the Bank.
She/he will also be required to analyze information received from high risk customers and address sanction related alerts.
The Role
Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:
The Role
Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:
- Investigate and
assess alerts relating to potential money laundering risks in the bank.
- Ensure efficient
identification and monitoring of suspicious activities and transactions
and reporting of the same to Head of Compliance and FRC.
- Stay current with
money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies,
regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing
trends.
- Identify potential
systemic procedural weaknesses in processes and additional training
requirements for the Bank.
- Act as a subject
matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in
dealing with high risk customers. This entails developing and maintaining
a current knowledge of industry AML initiatives and best practices coupled
with general awareness of AML regulatory changes and assisting project
teams in remaining compliant.
- Assist with
addressing internal queries (from within the bank) and external queries
(from financial institutions and regulators) relating to money laundering
matters.
- Carry out AML
compliance training on how to identify and report suspicious transactions.
- Collect documentary
proof, build and maintain case files for transactions deemed suspicious.
- Analyze and provide
periodic reports to Head of Compliance.
- Ensure effective
record-keeping of data collected and analyzed in line with Proceeds of
Crime and AML regulations 2013.
- Take responsibility
for leading the analysis, design and development of innovative and best
practice AML and Bank Solutions to deliver business objectives, optimal
system performance and Compliance.
Skills, Competencies and Experience
The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:
The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:
- A Bachelor’s degree
preferably in a business/ICT related field from a recognized University.
- Possession of
Anti-Money Laundering diploma or Professional certification with an
organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering
Specialists (ACAMS), will be a distinct advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years’
experience in a similar role or as a Compliance Officer with hands on
experience in handling AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring
systems.
- Superb data analysis
skills coupled with ability to organize and analyze complex data sets.
- Proficiency in MS
Excel.
- Ability to easily
grasp and comprehend AML risks in the bank and to develop user
requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to mitigate those
risks.
How to Apply
If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number AMLA/CD/2017 by 2nd January, 2017.