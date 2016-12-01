Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Co-operative Bank of Kenya





UNIX & Storage Engineer



Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?





The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.





We seek individuals who will provide guidance, standards and statements of direction for the bank’s server/storage farms in line with the banks desire to gain a competitive advantage in the market.





This requires good analysis and ongoing knowledge of current and changing business, financial (budgetary) and technological environments and the ability to translate those environments into blueprints to lead the migration to the new environment.



The UNIX & Storage Engineer will be responsible for end-to-end and proactive UNIX servers including storage, backup solutions design & administration, performance monitoring & management of server, storage & backup of Infrastructure, and general ICT systems.





This will involve setting up of optimal performance bench marks and use of modern and appropriate tools coupled with best practice.





The holder will also ensure high systems availability and improvements to meet business growth demands, ensure timely intervention by key stake holders, improved performance, enhanced system security, business continuity and competitiveness in product and service development.



The Role



Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast responses to the various applications and databases running on the infrastructure stack. This includes systems logs, events and event correlation and maintaining performance statistics and setting baseline statistics

Monitor and manage the high availability components including powerHA, GPFS for mission critical servers.

Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans and ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning properly

Allocate and manage Data Storage Systems including SAN, NAS, Tape Libraries, etc and perform server/storage tasks such as systems design, capacity planning, maintenance, trouble shooting, and change control activities.

Take lead role in the various I.T. audits in providing necessary information and enforcing closure of audit, change management and compliance issues

Manage key I.T. risks for all servers, storage & backup sub-systems and ensure proper mitigation.

Take lead role in BCP and disaster recovery preparedness through periodic testing as scheduled, update of disaster recovery procedures and sharing the results with management

Team up with applications support, development and DBA team in the development, implementation, management applications, infrastructure, and monitor system health in order to proactively identify weaknesses and address them.

Create new LPARs using best practice, ensure compliance with IBM license agreements and maintain upgrades and critical patches

Create and maintain infrastructure documentation, including security standards, procedures & definitions and maintain all technical documentation relating to server/storage management.

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure system integrity and security.

Establish and maintain business relationships with vendors, consultants and other outside entities providing services to the bank. monitor performance of the SLAs to ensure that the server 7 storage stacks gets maximum value from the services

Handle queries from application/DBA support, resolve problems in a timely manner and advice accordingly.

24/7 availability for support of the bank’s mission critical systems.

Continually monitor security events in the systems, take corrective actions and generate reports for management.

Keep abreast of latest security, legislation, regulations, advisories, alerts and vulnerabilities and plan proactive actions accordingly.

Skills, Competencies and Experience



The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field from a recognized university.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role with hands on experience in planning, systems analysis, design, support and development in server/storage/backup infrastructure.

A specialist in IT/ Engineering background with competences in EMC storage, Linux, IBM AIX, IBM DS8800, IBM TSM and project management.

Excellent knowledge of ICT system architectures, platforms and Infrastructure.

Strong analytical skills; ability to analyze and correlate complex data.

Good knowledge of various storage and server performance monitoring tools.

Ability to effectively communicate complex technical issues.

Excellent knowledge of the bank’s information security policy and the legal implications.

How to apply



If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number USE/ICT/2017 by 2nd January, 2017.









Anti Money Laundering (AML) Analyst



Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?





The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.



The ideal candidate should possess in-depth knowledge and understanding of AML Law, guidelines and procedures and be able to demonstrate the practical application and practice of the same.









She/he should demonstrate the ability to meet customer needs and collaborate with diverse teams.This position requires flexibility, creativity and the ability to operate in a team environment.





The person must be highly motivated with strong analytical skills and should be able to operate in a fast paced and fluid environment with extensive experience in communicating analytic findings to diverse audiences.



Reporting to the Head of Compliance, the AML Analyst will be responsible for ensuring efficient identification, monitoring and timely reporting of suspicious activities and transactions in the Bank.





She/he will also be required to analyze information received from high risk customers and address sanction related alerts.



The Role



Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Investigate and assess alerts relating to potential money laundering risks in the bank.

Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of suspicious activities and transactions and reporting of the same to Head of Compliance and FRC.

Stay current with money laundering and terrorist financing behaviors, issues, policies, regulations, criminal typologies, industry best practices, and developing trends.

Identify potential systemic procedural weaknesses in processes and additional training requirements for the Bank.

Act as a subject matter expert to employees, providing guidance on what actions to take in dealing with high risk customers. This entails developing and maintaining a current knowledge of industry AML initiatives and best practices coupled with general awareness of AML regulatory changes and assisting project teams in remaining compliant.

Assist with addressing internal queries (from within the bank) and external queries (from financial institutions and regulators) relating to money laundering matters.

Carry out AML compliance training on how to identify and report suspicious transactions.

Collect documentary proof, build and maintain case files for transactions deemed suspicious.

Analyze and provide periodic reports to Head of Compliance.

Ensure effective record-keeping of data collected and analyzed in line with Proceeds of Crime and AML regulations 2013.

Take responsibility for leading the analysis, design and development of innovative and best practice AML and Bank Solutions to deliver business objectives, optimal system performance and Compliance.

Skills, Competencies and Experience



The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

A Bachelor’s degree preferably in a business/ICT related field from a recognized University.

Possession of Anti-Money Laundering diploma or Professional certification with an organization, such as the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), will be a distinct advantage.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role or as a Compliance Officer with hands on experience in handling AML issues and suspicious transaction monitoring systems.

Superb data analysis skills coupled with ability to organize and analyze complex data sets.

Proficiency in MS Excel.

Ability to easily grasp and comprehend AML risks in the bank and to develop user requirements as well as recommend automated solutions to mitigate those risks.

How to Apply

