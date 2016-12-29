BANDIT ECONOMY! See how Kenyans slammed Royal Media Services’ ‘Recruitment Scam’

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - When retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga described Kenya as a bandit economy, he was slated for being sensational.





However, in light of the Royal Media Services’ recruitment scam, Mutunga was spot on.





Media mogul, SK Macharia has been aggressively advertising sales reps jobs using his many media outlets with applicants asked to pay Ksh 1,000 non refundable fee.





As someone observed, Macharia will end up raking millions from the thousands of jobless Kenyans who will apply and smile all the way to the bank.





Kenyans on Twitter via #RMSJobScam have been on his case and here are the best tweets regarding this blatant theft.





